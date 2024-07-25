Whom to watch, where to follow: Women's Asia Cup 2024 semi-finals primer
Heading into the business end of the Asia Cup, here's all you need to know about recent form, key players, and even where to catch the action
We are at the business end of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 with India taking on Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka facing Pakistan in the semi-finals in Dambulla on Friday. Here's all you need to know about recent form, key players, and even where to catch the action.
Match details
India vs Bangladesh
Dambulla, July 26, 2.00pm local time
India and Bangladesh - recent form
India are the in-form team going into the first semi-final. They have played 14 T20Is this year and have won 10 of those with one being a no-result. After losing the home series to Australia 2-1 in January, they bounced back to sweep Bangladesh 5-0 and then draw 1-1 against South Africa at home after the second game of the series was washed out.
In this period, Bangladesh have featured in 11 T20Is and emerged victorious only in their last two matches at the Asia Cup. Batting was their biggest concern heading into this competition, but they have accumulated runs at the top of the order with handy contributions from their captain Nigar Sultana, ending the losing streak against Thailand on Monday.
India vs Bangladesh - head-to-head
They have met 22 times in this format over the years, and India have had the clear upper hand, winning 19 times. Bangladesh offered a stiff fight last July when India won the series 2-1, but the more recent home series in Sylhet was very one-sided in the visitors' favour.
At Asia Cups, though, India have won two and lost two against Bangladesh. Bangladesh were beaten comprehensively at the last Asia Cup, in Sylhet, in 2022, but India will not forget how Bangladesh snatched victory away in 2018 to clinch their maiden title.
Players to watch
India will bank on their premier spin-bowling allrounder Deepti Sharma to strike early. She is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with eight scalps from three matches at an economy rate of seven. Irrespective of when she has been introduced into the attack, Deepti has given India timely breakthroughs.
For Bangladesh, opener Murshida Khatun will be expected to play a massive role. She is coming off 80 and 50 after missing the opening game against Sri Lanka and will be looking to carry forward this form into the semi-finals.
Match details
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
Dambulla, July 26, 7.00pm local time
Sri Lanka and Pakistan - recent form
Sri Lanka head into the last four, having won 12 out of 15 T20Is this year. Like India, they have remained undefeated in this tournament, and have posted convincing victories in the last seven months with contributions from several players. Considering their home advantage and form, Sri Lanka will be tough to get past in their bid for a maiden Asia Cup title.
Pakistan have found it hard to find their rhythm in 2024. Having played 11 matches since January, they only have wins against Nepal, UAE and West Indies (once) while falling short - several times by big margins - against India, England and West Indies (four times). However, they will take some confidence from the 10-wicket victory against UAE, where their spinners and openers shone the brightest.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - head-to-head
There have been 19 fixtures between the two sides over the years, and the contest has been close. Pakistan have won 10, with one ending in a no-result.
At the Asia Cup, too, Pakistan have been the dominant side between the two, winning three out of four T20Is. In the previous Asia Cup semi-final, in Sylhet, Sri Lanka turned the tables on Pakistan, clinching a low-scoring game by one run.
Players to watch
Chamari Athapaththu will undoubtedly be Sri Lanka's key player in any knockout game. But 2024 has been her young opening partner Vishmi Gunaratne's year. The 18-year-old has looked sorted in her stroke play, having scored 415 runs in 15 matches at an average of 37.72. She has hit 39 not out, 1, and 51 in the competition so far, and Sri Lanka will be relying on another solid start from the duo.
For Pakistan, too, a lot can be accomplished at the top, with opener Gull Feroza proving a vital cog with Muneeba Ali. Feroza made her debut against Sri Lanka in May 2022 but was dropped in the next series. She made her comeback against West Indies this April and has found her touch in the Asia Cup. She is coming off back-to-back half-centuries, scored at strike rates of 162.85 and 112.72. Sri Lanka's big challenge will be to keep these openers quiet.
Where to watch
In India and Sri Lanka, the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. (ESPNcricinfo and Disney Star are part of the Walt Disney Company.)