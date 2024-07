Whom to watch, where to follow: Women's Asia Cup 2024 semi-finals primer

For Pakistan, too, a lot can be accomplished at the top, with opener Gull Feroza proving a vital cog with Muneeba Ali. Feroza made her debut against Sri Lanka in May 2022 but was dropped in the next series. She made her comeback against West Indies this April and has found her touch in the Asia Cup. She is coming off back-to-back half-centuries, scored at strike rates of 162.85 and 112.72. Sri Lanka's big challenge will be to keep these openers quiet.