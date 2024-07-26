Matches (19)
MLC (2)
Women's Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
Men's Hundred (2)
TNPL (1)
One-Day Cup (7)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
Global T20 (1)

SL Women vs PAK Women, 2nd Semi-Final at Dambulla, Women's Asia Cup, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Semi-Final (N), Dambulla, July 26, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
PrevNext
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SL-W Win & Bat
PAK-W Win & Bat
SL-W Win & Bowl
PAK-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 396 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 134.23 SR
RMVD Gunaratne
10 M • 304 Runs • 38 Avg • 105.92 SR
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 114.79 SR
Gull Feroza
9 M • 213 Runs • 30.43 Avg • 103.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 12.53 SR
WK Dilhari
9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 17 SR
Sadia Iqbal
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 19.08 SR
Nida Dar
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 17 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1971
Match days26 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Asia Cup News

Athapaththu, Gunaratne and bowlers take dominant Sri Lanka to Asia Cup semi-final

Thailand managed just 93 after batting first, and Sri Lanka's openers wiped the target out comfortably

Athapaththu, Gunaratne and bowlers take dominant Sri Lanka to Asia Cup semi-final

Murshida, Nigar headline huge win as Bangladesh make semi-final

Their fifties propelled Bangladesh to 191 for 2 after which Malaysia were kept to just 77 for 8

Murshida, Nigar headline huge win as Bangladesh make semi-final

Shafali's T20I best blasts India into the semi-final

The opener made 81, while Rodrigues chipped in with a 15-ball unbeaten 28 to help India out-bat Nepal

Shafali's T20I best blasts India into the semi-final

Spinners and Feroza's 62* put Pakistan in semi-finals

Pakistan openers add an unbeaten century stand, their second in successive games, to end UAE's campaign without a win

Spinners and Feroza's 62* put Pakistan in semi-finals

Rabeya and Murshida end Bangladesh's losing streak

Rabeya's four-for helped Bangladesh restrict Thailand to 96 for 9 after which Murshida anchored the chase with a fifty

Rabeya and Murshida end Bangladesh's losing streak
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W33063.615
PAK-W32141.102
NEP-W3122-2.042
UAE-W3030-2.780
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL-W33063.988
BAN-W32141.971
THA-W3122-0.858
MAL-W3030-4.667
Full Table