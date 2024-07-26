Matches (19)
SL Women vs PAK Women, 2nd Semi-Final at Dambulla, Women's Asia Cup, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Semi-Final (N), Dambulla, July 26, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SL Women
L
L
W
W
W
PAK Women
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W10 M • 396 Runs • 49.5 Avg • 134.23 SR
SL-W10 M • 304 Runs • 38 Avg • 105.92 SR
PAK-W10 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 114.79 SR
PAK-W9 M • 213 Runs • 30.43 Avg • 103.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 12.53 SR
SL-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.04 Econ • 17 SR
PAK-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 19.08 SR
PAK-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 17 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
SL-W
PAK-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1971
|Match days
|26 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
