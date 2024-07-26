Sri Lanka opt to bowl in the semi-final against Pakistan; both teams unchanged

Athapaththu said they wanted to restrict Pakistan to 140 or less

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in Dambulla, in the second semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup. Athapaththu said they wanted to restrict their opponent to 140 or less.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan named an unchanged XI.

Pakistan captain Nida Dar, anyway, wanted to bat first in a knockout game to ease the pressure. She also said anything above 140 would be a good total to defend.

Sri Lanka, who are undefeated in the competition, and Pakistan have had contrasting journeys in T20I cricket this year. Athapaththu's side have won 12 out of their 15 games; Pakistan only three of their 11, with two of those victories coming in this Asia Cup.

Whoever wins tonight will face India in the final.

