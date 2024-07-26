Matches (13)
2nd Semi-Final (N), Dambulla, July 26, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Sri Lanka opt to bowl in the semi-final against Pakistan; both teams unchanged

Athapaththu said they wanted to restrict Pakistan to 140 or less

Srinidhi Ramanujam
26-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
Achini Kulasuriya got Nattaya Boochatham off the first ball of the match, Sri Lanka vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup, Dambulla, July 24, 2024

Sri Lanka wants to restrict Pakistan to 140  •  Asian Cricket Council

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs Pakistan
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in Dambulla, in the second semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup. Athapaththu said they wanted to restrict their opponent to 140 or less.
Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan named an unchanged XI.
Pakistan captain Nida Dar, anyway, wanted to bat first in a knockout game to ease the pressure. She also said anything above 140 would be a good total to defend.
Sri Lanka, who are undefeated in the competition, and Pakistan have had contrasting journeys in T20I cricket this year. Athapaththu's side have won 12 out of their 15 games; Pakistan only three of their 11, with two of those victories coming in this Asia Cup.
Whoever wins tonight will face India in the final.
Sri Lanka: 1 Vishmi Gunaratne, 2 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Hasini Perera, 5 Anushka Sanjeewaniu (wk), 6 Kavisha Dilhari, 7 Nilakshika Silva, 8 Inoshi Priyadharshani, 9 Udeshika Prabodhani, 10 Sugandika Kumari, 11 Achini Kulasuriya
Pakistan: 1 Gull Feroza, 2 Muneeba Ali (wk), 3 Sidra Amin, 4 Nida Dar (capt), 5 Omaima Sohail, 6 Aliya Riaz, 7 Fatima Sana, 8 Tuba Hassan, 9 Sadia Iqbal, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Syeda Aroob Shah
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

PAK Women Innings
Gull Feroza
caught2524
Muneeba Ali
bowled3734
Sidra Amin
caught1013
Nida Dar
lbw2317
Aliya Riaz
not out58
Fatima Sana
not out1411
Extras(lb 1, w 3)
Total118(4 wkts; 17.5 ovs)
Women's Asia Cup

Group A
IND-W33063.615
PAK-W32141.102
NEP-W3122-2.042
UAE-W3030-2.780
Group B
SL-W33063.988
BAN-W32141.971
THA-W3122-0.858
MAL-W3030-4.667
Full Table