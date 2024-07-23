Matches (6)
10th Match, Group A (N), Dambulla, July 23, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
India Women FlagIndia Women
178/3
Nepal Women FlagNepal Women
(10/20 ov, T:179) 48/3

NEP Women need 131 runs in 60 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 4.80
 • Required RR: 13.10
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 19/1 (3.80)
forecasterWin Probability:NEP-W 0.77%IND-W 99.23%
Mandhana-led India opt to bat; Harmanpreet, Vastrakar rested

Nepal made two changes to their XI and harbour slim hopes of making the semi-finals

Srinidhi Ramanujam
23-Jul-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Pooja Vastrakar picked up two wickets in the final over, India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Chennai, July 5, 2024

With India almost assured of a semi-final spot, Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur were rested  •  BCCI

Toss India chose to bat vs Nepal
India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in their final group game of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla.
Regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur and allrounder Pooja Vastrakar were rested as India handed an opportunity to spin-bowling allrounder S Sajana and bowling allrounder Arundhati Reddy. India have won both their previous matches in the competition and are all but through to the semi-final. Mandhana said that the team is looking to post a total of over 180.
Nepal captain Indu Barma confirmed two changes to the side that lost to Pakistan with middle-order batter Dolly Bhatta and pace-bowling allrounder Sabnam Rai replacing batter Roma Thapa and left-arm spinner Kritika Marasini.
With one win and a loss each, Nepal needed to win big to hope for a top two finish in Group A. Earlier in the day, Pakistan beat UAE to be on four points behind India and are likely to advance to the knockouts.
India: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, S Sajana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh
Nepal: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma (capt), Dolly Bhatta, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Kajal Shreshtha (wk), Sabnam Rai, Bindu Rawal
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
IND-W 99.23%
IND-WNEP-W
100%50%100%IND-W InningsNEP-W Innings

Over 10 • NEP-W 48/3

Indu Barma c Shafali Verma b Yadav 14 (18b 2x4 0x6) SR: 77.77
W
NEP-W needed 131 runs from 60 balls
NEP Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Samjhana Khadka
bowled77
SR Magar
not out1420
K Kunwar
caught611
I Barma
caught1418
RC Belbashi
not out44
Extras(w 3)
Total48(3 wkts; 10 ovs)
Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W22043.386
PAK-W32141.102
NEP-W2112-0.819
UAE-W3030-2.780
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL-W22044.243
THA-W21120.098
BAN-W2112-0.024
MAL-W2020-4.150
