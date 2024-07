Mandhana-led India opt to bat; Harmanpreet, Vastrakar rested

India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in their final group game of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla.

Regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur and allrounder Pooja Vastrakar were rested as India handed an opportunity to spin-bowling allrounder S Sajana and bowling allrounder Arundhati Reddy. India have won both their previous matches in the competition and are all but through to the semi-final. Mandhana said that the team is looking to post a total of over 180.