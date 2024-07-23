Matches (12)
IND Women vs NEP Women, 10th Match, Group A at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Group A (N), Dambulla, July 23, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
India Women FlagIndia Women
Nepal Women FlagNepal Women
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 274 Runs • 39.14 Avg • 129.85 SR
Shafali Verma
10 M • 220 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 133.33 SR
RC Belbashi
10 M • 257 Runs • 42.83 Avg • 124.75 SR
SR Magar
10 M • 162 Runs • 20.25 Avg • 81.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RP Yadav
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 13.05 SR
P Vastrakar
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 13.93 SR
RC Belbashi
10 M • 8 Wkts • 3.58 Econ • 23.87 SR
SR Magar
7 M • 8 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 17.25 SR
SQUAD
IND-W
NEP-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Tanuja Kanwar 
Bowler
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Sajeevan Sajana 
Allrounder
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Asha Sobhana 
Allrounder
Pooja Vastrakar 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1967
Match days23 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Asia Cup News

The win has lifted Pakistan, who play UAE in their final game, to second spot in the group, while Nepal will have to beat India in their last game to stay in the semi-finals race

Ghosh and Harmanpreet also combined to rewrite a number of Women's Asia Cup records

Fifties from Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh powered India to 201, and UAE barely got going in the chase

Shreyanka has fractured the fourth finger on her left hand

Bangladesh were unable to bounce back after losing four wickets in the powerplay

Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W22043.386
PAK-W21120.409
NEP-W2112-0.819
UAE-W2020-2.870
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
THA-W11021.100
SL-W11021.091
BAN-W1010-1.091
MAL-W1010-1.100
Full Table