IND Women vs NEP Women, 10th Match, Group A at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Group A (N), Dambulla, July 23, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
What will be the toss result?
IND-W Win & Bat
NEP-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bowl
NEP-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
L
NR
W
W
W
NEP Women
W
W
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 274 Runs • 39.14 Avg • 129.85 SR
IND-W10 M • 220 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 133.33 SR
NEP-W10 M • 257 Runs • 42.83 Avg • 124.75 SR
NEP-W10 M • 162 Runs • 20.25 Avg • 81.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 13.05 SR
IND-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.62 Econ • 13.93 SR
NEP-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 3.58 Econ • 23.87 SR
NEP-W7 M • 8 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 17.25 SR
SQUAD
IND-W
NEP-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1967
|Match days
|23 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Asia Cup News
Bowlers and Feroza-Muneeba thump Nepal to give Pakistan NRR-boosting win
The win has lifted Pakistan, who play UAE in their final game, to second spot in the group, while Nepal will have to beat India in their last game to stay in the semi-finals race
Stats - Ghosh breaks batting speed limits in India's first 200 in women's T20Is
Ghosh and Harmanpreet also combined to rewrite a number of Women's Asia Cup records
India win big after racking up their highest T20I total
Fifties from Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh powered India to 201, and UAE barely got going in the chase
Injured Shreyanka Patil out of Women's Asia Cup, India call up Tanuja Kanwar
Shreyanka has fractured the fourth finger on her left hand