Matches (16)
ENG v WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Asia Cup (1)
LPL (1)
TNPL (1)
MLC (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
T20 Blast (8)
Live
3rd Match, Group B, Dambulla, July 20, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
PrevNext

THA Women chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 6.66
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 27/1 (5.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:THA-W 134
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
News
Bet
Report

Thailand bat in their opening game of the Women's Asia Cup against Malaysia

They have a new look to them with Thipatcha Putthawong taking the captaincy and Nannaphat Chaihan being handed a debut

S Sudarshanan
S Sudarshanan
20-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
Thipatcha Putthawong picked up the lone wicket to fall, Bangladesh vs Thailand, Women's T20 Asia Cup, Sylhet, October 1, 2022

Thipatcha Putthawong is captaining Thailand in this Women's Asia Cup  •  Asian Cricket Council

Toss Thailand chose to bat vs Malaysia
Thailand's new captain Thipatcha Putthawong called it right at the toss and opted to bat first in their first game of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 against Malaysia.
With a translator in tow at the toss, Putthawong said she wanted to make use of conditions that were breezy and sunny to their advantage. Thailand have a young squad with Natthakan Chantham and regular captain Naruemol Chaiwai missing due to injury. They handed a maiden international cap to 20-year-old batter Nannaphat Chaihan, who was pencilled to open the innings alongside the more experienced Nattaya Boochatham.
Malaysia captain Winifred Duraisingam was confident of her team's balance, and was not fussed about losing the toss. Top-order batter Mas Elysa, who is the only batter other than Duraisingam with over 1000 runs in women's T20Is for Malaysia has been left out.
The match is being played on the same strip that hosted the two matches on the opening day of the Women's Asia Cup. Marina Iqbal inspected the pitch and said that it was dry, hard and had a slight covering of grass. She suggested that "anything pitched short" could hold onto the surface.
Malaysia: 1 Winifred Duraisingam (capt), 2 Jamahidaya Intan, 3 Ainna Hamizah Hashim, 4 Wan Julia (wk), 5 Elsa Hunter, 6 Aina Najwa, 7 Mahirah Izzati Ismail, 8 Amalin Sorfina, 9 Aisya Eleesa, 10, Dhanusri Muhunan, 11 Suabika Manivannan
Thailand: 1 Nattaya Boochatham, 2 Nannaphat Chaihan, 3 Suwanan Khiaoto, 4 Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), 5 Phannita Maya, 6 Chanida Sutthiruang, 7 Rosenan Kanoh, 8 Thipatcha Putthawong (capt), 9 Onnicha Kamchomphu, 10 Suleeporn Laomi 11 Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
Malaysia WomenThailand WomenTHA Women vs Mas WomenWomen's Asia Cup

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

Language
English
Win Probability
THA-W 65.81%
THA-WMAL-W
100%50%100%THA-W InningsMAL-W Innings

Current Over 20 • THA-W 131/6

Live Forecast: THA-W 135
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
THA Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
N Boochatham
caught1810
N Chaihan
bowled02
N Koncharoenkai
caught4035
T Putthawong
lbw916
P Maya
bowled2928
C Sutthiruang
caught02
S Khiaoto
not out1214
R Kanoh
not out1312
Extras(lb 5, nb 1, w 4)
Total131(6 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W11022.506
NEP-W11021.549
UAE-W1010-1.549
PAK-W1010-2.506
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BAN-W-----
MAL-W-----
SL-W-----
THA-W-----
Full Table