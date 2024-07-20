Matches (15)
Mas Women vs THA Women, 3rd Match, Group B at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Group B, Dambulla, July 20, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mas Women
W
W
W
W
L
THA Women
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MAL-W6 M • 182 Runs • 36.4 Avg • 116.66 SR
MAL-W10 M • 177 Runs • 35.4 Avg • 91.23 SR
THI-W10 M • 163 Runs • 23.29 Avg • 91.57 SR
THI-W10 M • 105 Runs • 21 Avg • 88.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MAL-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.19 Econ • 12.8 SR
MAL-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 3.72 Econ • 27 SR
THI-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 14.4 SR
THI-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 14.57 SR
SQUAD
MAL-W
THI-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1960
|Match days
|20 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
