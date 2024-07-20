Matches (15)
ENG v WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
MLC (2)
LPL (2)
TNPL (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
T20 Blast (5)
Asia Cup (2)

Mas Women vs THA Women, 3rd Match, Group B at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 20 2024

3rd Match, Group B, Dambulla, July 20, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Malaysia Women FlagMalaysia Women
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Elsa Hunter
6 M • 182 Runs • 36.4 Avg • 116.66 SR
Mas Elysa
10 M • 177 Runs • 35.4 Avg • 91.23 SR
N Koncharoenkai
10 M • 163 Runs • 23.29 Avg • 91.57 SR
S Khiaoto
10 M • 105 Runs • 21 Avg • 88.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mahirah Izzati Ismail
9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.19 Econ • 12.8 SR
Ainna Hamizah Hashim
10 M • 8 Wkts • 3.72 Econ • 27 SR
C Sutthiruang
10 M • 15 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 14.4 SR
T Putthawong
10 M • 14 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 14.57 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1960
Match days20 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPT
IND-W----
NEP-W----
PAK-W----
UAE-W----
Group B
TEAMMWLPT
BAN-W----
MAL-W----
SL-W----
THI-W----
Full Table