Hurricanes vs Scorchers, 21st Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match, Sydney, November 10, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women
Today
11:10 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Lee
10 M • 294 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 140.66 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 257 Runs • 32.13 Avg • 110.77 SR
BL Mooney
10 M • 392 Runs • 49 Avg • 141 SR
AE Jones
8 M • 165 Runs • 20.63 Avg • 134.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
H Graham
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 11.68 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.09 Econ • 13.12 SR
AM King
10 M • 20 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 10.45 SR
CC Ainsworth
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.09 Econ • 19.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH-W
PS-W
Player
Role
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Nicola Carey 
Bowler
Zoe Cooke 
Bowler
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
Ruth Johnston 
Allrounder
Lizelle Lee 
Opening Batter
Tabatha Saville 
-
Hayley Silver-holmes 
Bowling Allrounder
Lauren Smith 
Bowler
Amy Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Molly Strano 
Bowler
Rachel Trenaman 
Allrounder
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Elyse Villani 
Middle order Batter
Callie Wilson 
-
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10.10 start, First Session 10.10-11.40, Interval 11.40-12.00, Second Session 12.00-13.30
Match days10 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

The New Zealand allrounder helped guide the chase alongside Ellyse Perry to ensure they were ahead of the DLS

The Thunder posted a comfortable victory over the Heat, but the evening game between Scorchers and Renegades went down to the final ball

Caoimhe Bray and Sophie Ecclestone play important roles with the ball

Perth Scorchers were in trouble with the bat but the Australia opener lifted them to a defendable total

It was a good day for the two Melbourne sides as Renegades pulled off a last-ball thriller

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W43161.104
PS-W43160.297
SS-W5326-0.264
MS-W42240.492
BH-W5234-0.084
MR-W5234-0.152
HH-W5234-0.227
AS-W4132-0.900
Full Table