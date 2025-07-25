Alice Davidson-Richards powers chase as Surrey halt Hampshire

Surrey 217 for 6 (Davidson-Richards 72*) beat Hampshire 278 (Kemp 58, Bouchier 51, Franklin 3-43) by four wickets (DLS method)

Surrey initially struggled to build regular partnerships but Davidson-Richards capitalised on a lengthy rain delay and smashed 62 to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Surrey.

Having been sent in to bat, Hampshire got off to a positive start as openers Bouchier and Rhianna Southby capitalised on some erratic bowling from the Surrey quicks before Southby chopped on for 27.

Bouchier anchored Hampshire's innings well as she marshalled her side past 100 but then mistimed a flick straight to midwicket to fall for 51 as the run rate slowed.

Surrey were sharp in the field throughout, as Ryana MacDonald-Gay produced two diving stops before substitute fielder Alexa Stonehouse took a reflex catch at midwicket to dismiss Georgia Adams as Hampshire slumped to 131 for 4.

Abi Norgrove joined Kemp to bring about a revival and the two increased the tempo, cruising beyond 200 with a blend of big hitting and well-placed strokes before Norgrove was dismissed for 40.

Kemp breezed past 50 and rotated the strike effectively with Nancy Harman until she was run out by Alice Monaghan for 58 attempting to take two on the boundary rider's throw. But a flurry of wickets prevented Hampshire from fully attacking during the death overs and Surrey restricted the visitors to 278 all out.

As dark clouds loomed over Guildford, Hampshire used the conditions to dismiss Kira Chathli early on for a duck but Bryony Smith and Alice Capsey counterattacked to make the most of the powerplay.

The pair raced to 46 for 1 after seven overs before a brief shower forced the players off. Immediately after the resumption, Smith was dismissed for 24, having driven Perry straight to cover.

Surrey began to settle once more but Freya Davies returned to the Hampshire attack and took the crucial wicket of Capsey for 47 thanks to Bouchier's juggling take at midwicket.

Hampshire continued to turn the screw as Ava Lee and Perry dismissed Paige Scholfield and Grace Harris, leaving the hosts 123 for 5 after 21 overs.

Davidson-Richards and Danni Wyatt-Hodge kept the run rate manageable as they put together a meaningful partnership to steer Surrey to the drinks break.

The rain showers that had persisted throughout the innings finally got too heavy, forcing the players off with Surrey 19 runs behind the DLS par score.