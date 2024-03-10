Matches (10)
17th Match (N), Delhi, March 10, 2024, Women's Premier League
DC Women FlagDC Women
(12.5/20 ov) 113/2
RCB Women FlagRCB Women

DC Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 8.80
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 53/0 (10.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:DC-W 183
Capitals bat with Kapp back; RCB hand debut to Pokharkar among three changes

RCB also included Shreyanka Patil and Disha Kasat in their XI

Vishal Dikshit
10-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Shreyanka Patil came back into the RCB XI  •  BCCI

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bat vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning continued with the trend of opting to bat in the Delhi leg of the WPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Lanning said the pitch looked "pretty good" but said there was also a "little bit for the bowlers if you get in the right area". Capitals made just one change by bringing back Marizanne Kapp for Annabel Sutherland. Lanning said they were trying to play the "best team every game" but had to keep the bowlers' workload in mind in a long tournament.
RCB captain Smriti Mandhana also wanted to bat first but "didn't mind chasing" by citing Mumbai Indians' record chase of 191 against Gujarat Giants last night. RCB handed a debut WPL cap to Maharashtra's left-arm quick Shradda Pokharkar, who had replaced the injured Kanika Ahuja before the start of this WPL. RCB made two other changes among the Indian players in their XI: Shreyanka Patil came back, Disha Kasat got her first game of the season and they left out S Meghana, Simran Bahadur and Ekta Bisht. Their overseas players comprising Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham remained unchanged.
The pitch in use was the same as Saturday when a team chasing won after five games and for the first time in Delhi this WPL. Capitals will qualify for the playoffs with a win tonight.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Disha Kasat, 3 Sophie Devine, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Georgia Wareham, 7 Sophie Molineux, 8 Shreyanka Patil, 9 Asha Sobhana, 10 Shradda Pokharkar, 11 Renuka Singh
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Arundhati Reddy, 8 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Shikha Pandey, 11 Titas Sadhu
Royal Challengers Bangalore WomenDelhi Capitals WomenDC Women vs RCB WomenWomen's Premier League

Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

DC Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
MM Lanning
lbw2926
Shafali Verma
caught2318
JI Rodrigues
not out3621
A Capsey
not out1813
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 5)
Total113(2 wkts; 12.5 ovs)
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MI-W752100.343
DC-W64281.059
RCB-W63360.038
UPW-W7346-0.365
GG-W6152-1.111
Full Table
