Capitals bat with Kapp back; RCB hand debut to Pokharkar among three changes
RCB also included Shreyanka Patil and Disha Kasat in their XI
Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bat vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning continued with the trend of opting to bat in the Delhi leg of the WPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Lanning said the pitch looked "pretty good" but said there was also a "little bit for the bowlers if you get in the right area". Capitals made just one change by bringing back Marizanne Kapp for Annabel Sutherland. Lanning said they were trying to play the "best team every game" but had to keep the bowlers' workload in mind in a long tournament.
RCB captain Smriti Mandhana also wanted to bat first but "didn't mind chasing" by citing Mumbai Indians' record chase of 191 against Gujarat Giants last night. RCB handed a debut WPL cap to Maharashtra's left-arm quick Shradda Pokharkar, who had replaced the injured Kanika Ahuja before the start of this WPL. RCB made two other changes among the Indian players in their XI: Shreyanka Patil came back, Disha Kasat got her first game of the season and they left out S Meghana, Simran Bahadur and Ekta Bisht. Their overseas players comprising Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham remained unchanged.
The pitch in use was the same as Saturday when a team chasing won after five games and for the first time in Delhi this WPL. Capitals will qualify for the playoffs with a win tonight.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Disha Kasat, 3 Sophie Devine, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Georgia Wareham, 7 Sophie Molineux, 8 Shreyanka Patil, 9 Asha Sobhana, 10 Shradda Pokharkar, 11 Renuka Singh
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Arundhati Reddy, 8 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Shikha Pandey, 11 Titas Sadhu
Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo