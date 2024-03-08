Warriorz ask Capitals to field; Athapaththu and Kapp sit out as both sides make changes

The surface is the same that was used on Thursday, which means the boundary dimensions are more even - 65m straight and 55m square on either side.

Capitals are coming into the game on a high after beating Mumbai Indians convincingly in their first game of the Delhi leg and are sitting pretty at the top spot. The same can't be said about Warriorz, though. They are currently placed second-last on the points table. A loss won't put them out of the tournament but will make qualification to the playoffs that much tougher.