Warriorz ask Capitals to field; Athapaththu and Kapp sit out as both sides make changes
Warriorz have brought in McGrath and Sultana, while Capitals have included Sutherland
UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy called correctly and became the third captain in three days to opt to bat, in their game against Delhi Capitals in Delhi.
"We played on this wicket last night and hopefully we have learnt some lessons," Healy said at the toss. She also confirmed that Warriorz made two changes to the playing XI that went down to Mumbai Indians the night before by 42 runs: Tahlia McGrath in place of Chamari Athapaththu, and Gouher Sultana in place of Uma Chetry.
Capitals, meanwhile, made one change to the side from their previous game, bringing in Annabel Sutherland for Marizanne Kapp in a like-for-like replacement.
The surface is the same that was used on Thursday, which means the boundary dimensions are more even - 65m straight and 55m square on either side.
Capitals are coming into the game on a high after beating Mumbai Indians convincingly in their first game of the Delhi leg and are sitting pretty at the top spot. The same can't be said about Warriorz, though. They are currently placed second-last on the points table. A loss won't put them out of the tournament but will make qualification to the playoffs that much tougher.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Arundhati Reddy, 8 Radha Yadav, 9 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 10 Shikha Pandey, 11 Titas Sadhu
UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Kiran Navgire, 3 Tahlia McGrath, 4 Grace Harris, 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Shweta Sehrawat, 7 Poonam Khemnar, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Gouher Sultana, 10 Saima Thakor, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo