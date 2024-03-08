Matches (3)
15th Match (N), Delhi, March 08, 2024, Women's Premier League
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women
138/8
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
(4.2/20 ov, T:139) 23/1

DC Women need 116 runs in 94 balls.

Current RR: 5.30
 • Required RR: 7.40
forecasterWin Probability:DC-W 49.28%UPW-W 50.72%
Warriorz ask Capitals to field; Athapaththu and Kapp sit out as both sides make changes

Warriorz have brought in McGrath and Sultana, while Capitals have included Sutherland

Ashish Pant
08-Mar-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Tahlia McGrath came back into the playing XI in place of Chamari Athapaththu  •  BCCI

Toss UP Warriorz chose to bat vs Delhi Capitals
UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy called correctly and became the third captain in three days to opt to bat, in their game against Delhi Capitals in Delhi.
"We played on this wicket last night and hopefully we have learnt some lessons," Healy said at the toss. She also confirmed that Warriorz made two changes to the playing XI that went down to Mumbai Indians the night before by 42 runs: Tahlia McGrath in place of Chamari Athapaththu, and Gouher Sultana in place of Uma Chetry.
Capitals, meanwhile, made one change to the side from their previous game, bringing in Annabel Sutherland for Marizanne Kapp in a like-for-like replacement.
The surface is the same that was used on Thursday, which means the boundary dimensions are more even - 65m straight and 55m square on either side.
Capitals are coming into the game on a high after beating Mumbai Indians convincingly in their first game of the Delhi leg and are sitting pretty at the top spot. The same can't be said about Warriorz, though. They are currently placed second-last on the points table. A loss won't put them out of the tournament but will make qualification to the playoffs that much tougher.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Arundhati Reddy, 8 Radha Yadav, 9 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 10 Shikha Pandey, 11 Titas Sadhu
UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Kiran Navgire, 3 Tahlia McGrath, 4 Grace Harris, 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Shweta Sehrawat, 7 Poonam Khemnar, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Gouher Sultana, 10 Saima Thakor, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
UP Warriorz Women, Delhi Capitals Women, Women's Premier League

Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

DC Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
MM Lanning
not out812
Shafali Verma
bowled1512
A Capsey
not out02
Total23(1 wkt; 4.2 ovs)
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
DC-W54181.301
MI-W64280.375
RCB-W63360.038
UPW-W6244-0.435
GG-W5142-1.278
Full Table
