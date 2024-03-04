'Weight has been lifted' - Lanning enjoying cricket after international retirement

In a press conference spanning roughly six minutes, Meg Lanning mentioned three times about trying to "have fun and enjoy cricket" after her retiring from international cricket in November. The former Australia captain, who is currently leading Delhi Capitals at the WPL, said the "weight has been lifted in a way".

"There's probably less pressure and expectation [now], but I am still extremely competitive," Lanning, who made a crucial 55 off 41 in Capitals' win against Gujarat Giants , said on Sunday. "When I go out there, I want to win and contribute as much as I can, but I just try to switch off a bit more away from the field. And then when I need to switch on, I can.

"I feel like a weight, sort of, has been lifted in a way. I can enjoy myself. I still have the competitive edge when I need to. The environment at Delhi is great, it's fun, it's really relaxed. We back each other to go and play to our strengths. It makes my job easier. I just want to go out, have some fun and have a smile on my face."

Lanning, now 31, took a break of six months after the 2023 WPL. She returned to competitive cricket in September, for Victoria in the National Cricket League, Australia's domestic one-day tournament, and scored six fifties in ten matches. With 492 runs, she finished as the second-highest run-getter . It was during that tournament she announced her retirement.

Lanning carried that form into the WPL. So far, she has scored 148 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 117.46, including two half-centuries.

But is she batting any differently after the retirement?

"I am just enjoying playing cricket," Lanning said. "I am having a great time with Delhi, we have got a really good squad of players and staff that make it a cool environment to be in. I feel like there's a little bit less pressure and expectation. I just come into the game wanting to contribute and help the team win. So it's been nice to be able to do that. I feel like there's a little bit of improvement needed in how we are playing, I am not completely satisfied, but it's been nice to contribute. As I said, I am just trying to have some fun and enjoy myself."

However, given a busy domestic calendar and now the WPL, the retirement has not quite sunk in for her.

"I actually haven't had a lot of time to do that [explore new things] yet," she said. "Obviously, [I have been] playing domestic back in Australia and then the WPL here. Once the tournament finishes, there will be a big chunk of time. It will probably hit me harder and you know, sort of come to terms with it a little bit more.