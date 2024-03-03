Matches (16)
Deol, Rana out injured as Giants bowl

Marizanne Kapp was ruled out due to injury and replaced by Annabel Sutherland in the Capitals line-up

Valkerie Baynes
Valkerie Baynes
03-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Beth Mooney exults after winning the toss as Meg Lanning looks on&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Beth Mooney exults after winning the toss as Meg Lanning looks on  •  BCCI

Toss Gujarat Giants chose to bowl vs Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first in their WPL match against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.
Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana were ruled out of the Giants' side through injury, with Veda Krishnamurthy and Tarannum Pathan coming in, the latter for her first WPL game. Giants are winless since their sixth match of last season - when they beat none other than Capitals - while a win today would put Capitals level with Mumbai Indians on three wins apiece from four games in 2024.
Capitals made two changes of their own with Marizanne Kapp, who has picked up an undisclosed injury, and Minnu Mani replaced by Annabel Sutherland and Titas Sadhu, making her WPL debut after playing seven T20Is for India.
Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (capt, wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (capt), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav
Gujarat Giants WomenDelhi Capitals WomenDC Women vs GG WomenWomen's Premier League

Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo

