Deol, Rana out injured as Giants bowl

Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana were ruled out of the Giants' side through injury, with Veda Krishnamurthy and Tarannum Pathan coming in, the latter for her first WPL game. Giants are winless since their sixth match of last season - when they beat none other than Capitals - while a win today would put Capitals level with Mumbai Indians on three wins apiece from four games in 2024.