Hemalatha was hit on her forehead after dropping a catch in the 15th over of the Capitals' innings

Hemalatha sustained a blow on the forehead while attempting a catch at deep midwicket in the 15th over of Capitals' innings. Jess Jonassen heaved one across off Kathryn Bryce, but Hemaltha failed to hold on and the ball burst through her hands to hit her. She immediately sought the physio's help and was out of the field for the rest of the match.

Satghare was approved as the replacement during Giants' chase of 164. She was brought in as a replacement for fast bowler Kashvee Gautam, who was picked up in the auction for a record INR 2 crore.

Satghare, 23, is a seam-bowling allrounder who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. She struck a century against Arunachal Pradesh in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy last month and averaged 52 with the bat. She also picked up ten wickets in the competition.