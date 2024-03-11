Shreyanka Patil turns up the pace on an agonising night for RCB

The offspinner showed her versatility with the ball but it was not enough to take RCB past Capitals

If a picture could capture agony and ecstasy in one frame, it was that final moment of the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday night

Richa Ghosh was down at the non-striker's end after a sprawling dive. She had willed every ounce of power from her body, but fell inches short. Shreyanka Patil was at the other end of the pitch, with the stumps disturbed and the ball lying close by. She did not want that moment to happen. Both had their heads buried on the ground, tears flowing uncontrollably.

And not too far off from the two were the Capitals players - relieved and full of smiles. They were hugging each other, sharing high-fives and jumping with joy. They had managed to secure a playoffs spot for the second successive season, this time with a one-run win against RCB, who are still in contention.

Capitals were faced with yet another thrilling contest - twice in two games now. They had come out at the wrong end the last time , but not this time, despite RCB being in command for the last half hour. So they knew what Ghosh and Patil were going through.

Ghosh's heroics helped RCB get close after they needed 40 from 18 balls. She exhibited her power and big-hitting chops to score a 29-ball 51 - skills that make her indispensable in India's T20I set-up as a finisher. That RCB got so close was also down to Patil's spell earlier in the evening.

Related Heartbreak for Ghosh as Capitals qualify for playoffs in thriller

Patil showed why she is rated highly in T20 cricket by picking up 4 for 26. She had an economy rate of 6.50 when the opposition scored at just over nine - a creditable feat in itself.

A niggle had kept her out of RCB's first two games of the Delhi leg. She was "fighting it out to be match fit" in the past few days, according to her captain Smriti Mandhana , and returned to the XI on Sunday. The match was not played on the centre wicket, which meant one square boundary was shorter (46m) than the other (63m), and Capitals had raced along to 55 for 1 in seven overs when she was brought into the attack.

Patil had switched to being an offspiner - having tried her hand at fast bowling, legspin and wicketkeeping - after seeing there weren't too many of those in the Karnataka Under-14 trials, and one of her strengths right from those days was her pace. Earlier, most spinners in the women's game focussed on slowing the pace down. But Arjun Dev, Patil's coach and mentor, made her understand how she can use it effectively

That Patil is one of the smartest spinners in the Indian circuit is an open secret. She provided an early glimpse of those smarts with her first wicket, when she varied her pace to catch the batter, Meg Lanning, no less, off guard. With the shorter boundary to the off side, she started from around the stumps, but erred by tossing one up outside off at 73kph. Lanning, who came into the game on the back of three successive fifties, duly lofted it over mid-off to pull the first punch. Patil responded by using pace to her advantage and slipped in the next one at 84.7kph on a length while getting it to spin in a touch. Lanning went back for the pull but missed it and was hit on the back leg, adjacent to middle.

Most of Patil's wickets on the evening were about dangling the carrot with a flighted ball before slipping in the quicker one to outsmart the batter. That Mandhana always bowled her with the longer boundary to the leg side made her job a little easier, allowing her to concentrate on one-upping the batter. Like she did when Jemimah Rodrigues backed away to go over the off side and was met instead by a yorker that she couldn't get under.

A ball later, Rodrigues tried to move towards off to sweep one past short fine leg. But Patil slipped in a very full ball, catching her by surprise. Rodrigues could only drag it back onto her stumps. That dismissal helped RCB end the 97-run stand between Rodrigues and Alice Capsey for the third wicket.

Patil then struck twice in the last over. Capsey was on 48 and was in a belligerent mood at the start of the over. Her first instinct was to charge down the track to attack the spinners, and if not, just stand and loft them over the infield. With the field up on the off side, Capsey backed away to a length ball that landed outside off. But it kept coming in and she couldn't make any contact and was bowled. Patil had fired it in quicker at 86.5kph.

Three balls later, she enticed Jess Jonassen out of the crease with a flighted one to have her stumped. Thanks to Patil's three wickets in two overs, RCB only gave away 38 runs in the last four overs and kept Capitals to 181 for 5.

Patil earned special praise from her captain after the game: "Sometimes when you lose, you don't credit it enough, but Shreyanka's last two overs were brilliant, the way she bowled, especially the last over," Mandhana said. "She was not dropped but she had a niggle. A player of her quality, there is no choice of dropping her. She showed a lot of character after the niggle she had."