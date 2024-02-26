Unchanged Capitals bowl in search of first points; Warriorz bring in Gouher Sultana
Both teams had lost their respective opening matches this season
Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs UP Warriorz
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Lanning said at the toss that dew may or may not be a factor, but that chasing might give Capitals a slightly better chance.
Capitals remain unchanged from the XI that lost the opener to Mumbai Indians by four wickets.
Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy's team made one change to their side which had lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore, with left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana replacing seamer Saima Thakor. The 36-year-old Sultana, who last represented India in 2014, is playing her first WPL game. She has 29 wickets in 37 T20Is at an economy rate of 5.73.
After a narrow loss, Healy wanted her team to be "a bit smarter when they have a chance to win the game".
Both teams are looking for their first win of the tournament.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Annabel Sutherland, 7 Arundhathi Reddy, 8 Minnu Mani, 9 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Shikha Pandey
UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), 2 Vrinda Dinesh, 3 Tahlia McGrath, 4 Grace Harris, 5 Shweta Sehrawat, 6 Kiran Navgire, 7 Poonam Khemnar, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Gouher Sultana
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo