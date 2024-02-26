Matches (11)
Innings break
4th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 26, 2024, Women's Premier League
DC Women chose to field.

Current RR: 5.95
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 33/3 (6.60)
forecasterWin Probability:UPW-W 23.96%DC-W 76.04%
Report

Unchanged Capitals bowl in search of first points; Warriorz bring in Gouher Sultana

Both teams had lost their respective opening matches this season

Srinidhi Ramanujam
26-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
Meg Lannings' Delhi Capitals have the disappointment of the opening night to put behind them  •  BCCI

Meg Lannings' Delhi Capitals have the disappointment of the opening night to put behind them  •  BCCI

Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs UP Warriorz
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Lanning said at the toss that dew may or may not be a factor, but that chasing might give Capitals a slightly better chance.
Capitals remain unchanged from the XI that lost the opener to Mumbai Indians by four wickets.
Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy's team made one change to their side which had lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore, with left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana replacing seamer Saima Thakor. The 36-year-old Sultana, who last represented India in 2014, is playing her first WPL game. She has 29 wickets in 37 T20Is at an economy rate of 5.73.
After a narrow loss, Healy wanted her team to be "a bit smarter when they have a chance to win the game".
Both teams are looking for their first win of the tournament.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Annabel Sutherland, 7 Arundhathi Reddy, 8 Minnu Mani, 9 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Shikha Pandey
UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), 2 Vrinda Dinesh, 3 Tahlia McGrath, 4 Grace Harris, 5 Shweta Sehrawat, 6 Kiran Navgire, 7 Poonam Khemnar, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Gouher Sultana
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
DC-W 76.04%
UPW-WDC-W
100%50%100%UPW-W InningsDC-W Innings

Over 20 • UPW-W 119/9

Sophie Ecclestone c Lanning b Yadav 6 (6b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 100
W
Live Forecast: UPW-W 119
UPW Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AJ Healy
caught1315
D Vrinda
caught05
TM McGrath
bowled18
GM Harris
caught1718
S Sehrawat
stumped4542
KP Navgire
caught107
PN Khemnar
caught109
DB Sharma
caught57
S Ecclestone
caught66
G Sultana
not out25
Extras(b 1, lb 3, nb 2, w 4)
Total119(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MI-W22040.488
RCB-W11020.100
DC-W1010-0.100
UPW-W1010-0.100
GG-W1010-0.801
Full Table
