Innings break
17th Match (N), Lucknow, March 07, 2025, Women's Premier League
Current RR: 8.85
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 50/2 (10.00)
forecasterWin Probability:DC-W 75.79%GG-W 24.21%
Report

Unchanged Giants opt to bowl; Capitals bring in Titas Sadhu

Gujarat Giants are coming on the back of two straight wins with the same XI

Vishal Dikshit
07-Mar-2025 • 1 hr ago
7:37

Preview: Can Giants topple table-toppers Delhi?

Toss Gujarat Giants chose to bowl vs Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants captain Ash Gardner continued the trend of the winning captains' decision by opting to bowl against table-toppers Delhi Capitals. Giants had won their last game batting first on the same ground, but Gardner said there was a little more dew during Thursday's game, which the chasing team - Mumbai Indians - had won.
Giants were unchanged which meant they retained the side that has won them two games on the bounce. The pitch for tonight is also the same where Giants won their last game, while defending 186 four days ago against UP Warriorz, which was only the second occasion of a team winning while batting first out of 16 matches so far.
Capitals captain Meg Lanning said it looked like a "really good batting wicket," and they made one change by bringing in pace bowler Titas Sadhu for left-arm spinner Shree Charani. Charani made her WPL debut in Capitals' last game and starred with 2 for 28 from her four overs but was probably left out as Capitals wanted another pace-bowling option in this game.
The length of square boundaries were 50 and 59 metres from this pitch No. 5.
This is Capitals' last league game and they are the only team so far to have made the playoffs. If they finish the league stage on top of the table - which they did the last two seasons - they will qualify for the finals straightaway while teams on second and third places will fight it out in an eliminator before the final.
A win for Giants tonight will knock UPW out of the playoffs race.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jess Jonassen, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Marizanne Kapp, 7 Sarah Bryce (wk), 8 Niki Prasad, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Minnu Manni, 11 Titas Sadhu
Gujarat Giants: 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 D Hemalatha, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Ashleigh Gardner (capt), 5 Phoebe Litchfield, 6 Deandra Dottin, 7 Kashvee Gautam, 8 Bharti Fulmali, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Meghna Singh, 11 Priya Mishra
Gujarat Giants WomenDelhi Capitals WomenDC Women vs GG WomenWomen's Premier League

Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Over 20 • DC-W 177/5

Meg Lanning b Dottin 92 (57b 15x4 1x6 90m) SR: 161.4
W
DC Women Innings
Player NameRB
MM Lanning
bowled9257
Shafali Verma
caught4027
JL Jonassen
bowled910
JI Rodrigues
caught48
A Sutherland
caught148
M Kapp
not out79
SJ Bryce
not out61
Extras(b 1, lb 2, w 2)
Total177(5 wkts; 20 ovs)
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W752100.482
MI-W64280.267
GG-W63360.357
RCB-W6244-0.244
UPW-W7254-0.785
Full Table