Unchanged Giants opt to bowl; Capitals bring in Titas Sadhu

Toss Gujarat Giants chose to bowl vs Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Giants captain Ash Gardner continued the trend of the winning captains' decision by opting to bowl against table-toppers Delhi Capitals. Giants had won their last game batting first on the same ground, but Gardner said there was a little more dew during Thursday's game, which the chasing team - Mumbai Indians - had won.

Giants were unchanged which meant they retained the side that has won them two games on the bounce. The pitch for tonight is also the same where Giants won their last game, while defending 186 four days ago against UP Warriorz, which was only the second occasion of a team winning while batting first out of 16 matches so far.

Capitals captain Meg Lanning said it looked like a "really good batting wicket," and they made one change by bringing in pace bowler Titas Sadhu for left-arm spinner Shree Charani. Charani made her WPL debut in Capitals' last game and starred with 2 for 28 from her four overs but was probably left out as Capitals wanted another pace-bowling option in this game.

The length of square boundaries were 50 and 59 metres from this pitch No. 5.

This is Capitals' last league game and they are the only team so far to have made the playoffs. If they finish the league stage on top of the table - which they did the last two seasons - they will qualify for the finals straightaway while teams on second and third places will fight it out in an eliminator before the final.

A win for Giants tonight will knock UPW out of the playoffs race.

Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jess Jonassen, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Marizanne Kapp, 7 Sarah Bryce (wk), 8 Niki Prasad, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Minnu Manni, 11 Titas Sadhu