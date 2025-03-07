Matches (6)
DC Women vs GG Women, 17th Match at Lucknow, WPL, Mar 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match (N), Lucknow, March 07, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC Women
W
L
W
W
W
GG Women
W
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 398 Runs • 44.22 Avg • 162.44 SR
DC-W10 M • 241 Runs • 26.78 Avg • 107.11 SR
GG-W10 M • 405 Runs • 57.86 Avg • 145.16 SR
GG-W10 M • 241 Runs • 26.78 Avg • 155.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 17.53 SR
DC-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 18.6 SR
GG-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 18.09 SR
GG-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 17.36 SR
Squad
DC-W
GG-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|07 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
