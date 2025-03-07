Matches (6)
DC Women vs GG Women, 17th Match at Lucknow, WPL, Mar 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match (N), Lucknow, March 07, 2025, Women's Premier League
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Shafali Verma
10 M • 398 Runs • 44.22 Avg • 162.44 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 241 Runs • 26.78 Avg • 107.11 SR
BL Mooney
10 M • 405 Runs • 57.86 Avg • 145.16 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 241 Runs • 26.78 Avg • 155.48 SR
S Pandey
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 17.53 SR
JL Jonassen
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 18.6 SR
TP Kanwar
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 18.09 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 17.36 SR
Meg Lanning (c)
Top order Batter
Taniya Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Nandini Kashyap 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Shikha Pandey 
Allrounder
Niki Prasad 
Batter
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Shree Charani 
Bowler
Sneha Deepthi 
Batter
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days07 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
English
WPL News

UPW cannot afford any mistakes against Mumbai Indians

Another defeat will put UPW on the brink of elimination, but they have home advantage on their side

A simple plan: Alana King is sticking to her big guns, come Tests or T20

The most exciting legspinner in the women's game didn't get where she has by chopping and changing

Mooney, Dottin, Kanwar hand Giants massive win to jump to second

UP Warriorz were 48 for 6 at one point in reply and slipped to bottom of the table after an 81-run thrashing

Warriorz, Giants seek consistency as WPL arrives in Lucknow

Giants will be looking to sort their batting order while Warriorz will want to turn their luck around at home

Shafali and Jonassen power DC into playoffs

Chasing 148, DC romped to their target with 27 balls to spare, consigning RCB to their fourth straight defeat

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W752100.482
GG-W63360.357
MI-W53260.166
RCB-W6244-0.244
UPW-W6244-0.786
Full Table