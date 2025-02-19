Matches (7)
Capitals opt to bowl and bring back Prasad; UP Warriorz hand debut to Chinelle Henry

UP Warriorz left out legspinner Alana King and medium-pacer Saima Thakor for Chinelle Henry and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Vishal Dikshit
Vishal Dikshit
19-Feb-2025 • 50 mins ago
Chinelle Henry appeals for a wicket, Scotland vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024, Dubai, October 6, 2024

Chinelle Henry makes her WPL debut  •  Getty Images

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs UP Warriorz
Delhi Capitals continued the trend of captains winning the toss and opting to bowl in WPL 2025. Captain Meg Lanning said they made one change to their XI, bringing in Niki Prasad, Player of the Match from their first game, in place of left-arm spinner Radha Yadav.
UP Warriorz would have "obviously bowled first" too, captain Deepti Sharma said. She wants her batters to put up a "big total" and try to defend it, and they made two changes to their XI. They left out legspinner Alana King and medium-pacer Saima Thakor for West Indies allrounder Chinelle Henry, who makes her WPL debut, and left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Tonight will see the same pitch that hosted the first game of the season and saw 202 chased down and all games have since seen chasing teams win all five matches. The square boundaries are skewed at 49m and 59m, which is likely to affect the bowling changes and field placements square of the wicket.
Tonight will be the last league game in Vadodara as the action moves to Bengaluru from February 21, after a non-match day on Thursday.
This will be the third game for Capitals who have won and lost one each, while Warriorz lost their only game, to Gujarat Giants.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Annabel Sutherland, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Jess Jonassen, 8 Sarah Bryce (wk), 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Arundhati Reddy, 11 Minnu Mani
UP Warriorz: 1 Kiran Navgire, 2 Vrinda Dinesh, 3 Uma Chetry (wk), 4 Deepti Sharma (capt), 5 Tahlia McGrath, 6 Grace Harris, 7 Chinelle Henry, 8 Shweta Sehrawat, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Kranti Goud
Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

