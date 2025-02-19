Matches (9)
DC Women vs UPW Women, 6th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (N), Vadodara, February 19, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC Women
W
W
L
W
L
UPW Women
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 351 Runs • 39 Avg • 168.75 SR
DC-W10 M • 332 Runs • 33.2 Avg • 117.73 SR
UPW-W10 M • 350 Runs • 70 Avg • 133.07 SR
UPW-W10 M • 206 Runs • 25.75 Avg • 135.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 20.72 SR
DC-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 15.81 SR
UPW-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 15.8 SR
UPW-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 22.8 SR
Squad
DC-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|19 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
