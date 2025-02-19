Matches (9)
DC Women vs UPW Women, 6th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Vadodara, February 19, 2025, Women's Premier League
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shafali Verma
10 M • 351 Runs • 39 Avg • 168.75 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 332 Runs • 33.2 Avg • 117.73 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 350 Runs • 70 Avg • 133.07 SR
GM Harris
10 M • 206 Runs • 25.75 Avg • 135.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Pandey
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 20.72 SR
JL Jonassen
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 15.81 SR
S Ecclestone
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 15.8 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 22.8 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
DC-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
Meg Lanning (c)
Top order Batter
Taniya Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Nandini Kashyap 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Shikha Pandey 
Allrounder
Niki Prasad 
-
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Shree Charani 
-
Sneha Deepthi 
-
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days19 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W22041.440
GG-W21120.118
DC-W2112-0.882
MI-W1010-0.050
UPW-W1010-0.850
