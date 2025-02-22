Unchanged Capitals bowl against Warriorz
Warriorz, who are yet to open their account, made one change bringing in Thakor for Gayakwad
Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs UP Warriorz
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against UP Warriorz in Bengaluru. It has been the trend of WPL 2025, for captains to win the toss and choose to chase. All seven games in this season have been won by teams chasing.
Capitals, who are coming off a win against the same opponent in Vadodara, remained unchanged. Deepti Sharma made one change to the Warriorz XI from the side that played their previous fixture, with seamer Saima Thakor coming in for the left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad. This also means the Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu continues to remain on the bench.
Warriorz are the only team to not open their account in this edition, while Capitals have won two out of three matches so far.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Meg Lanning (capt), 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Annabel Sutherland, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Sarah Bryce (wk), 8 Niki Prasad, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Arundhati Reddy, 11 Minnu Manni
UP Warriorz: 1 Vrinda Dinesh, 2 Kiran Navgire, 3 Deepti Sharma (capt), 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Grace Harris, 6 Shweta Sehrawat, 7 Uma Chetry (wk), 8 Chinelle Henry, 9 Saima Thakor, 10 Sophie Ecclestone, 11 Kranti Goud
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo