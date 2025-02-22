Matches (4)
8th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 22, 2025, Women's Premier League
DC Women chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 8.00
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 57/2 (11.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:UPW-W 161
Report

Unchanged Capitals bowl against Warriorz

Warriorz, who are yet to open their account, made one change bringing in Thakor for Gayakwad

Srinidhi Ramanujam
22-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Saima Thakor picked up two wickets against Delhi Capitals, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Delhi, March 8, 2024

Saima Thakor returned to the Warriorz playing XI  •  BCCI

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs UP Warriorz
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against UP Warriorz in Bengaluru. It has been the trend of WPL 2025, for captains to win the toss and choose to chase. All seven games in this season have been won by teams chasing.
Capitals, who are coming off a win against the same opponent in Vadodara, remained unchanged. Deepti Sharma made one change to the Warriorz XI from the side that played their previous fixture, with seamer Saima Thakor coming in for the left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad. This also means the Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu continues to remain on the bench.
Warriorz are the only team to not open their account in this edition, while Capitals have won two out of three matches so far.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Meg Lanning (capt), 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Annabel Sutherland, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Sarah Bryce (wk), 8 Niki Prasad, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Arundhati Reddy, 11 Minnu Manni
UP Warriorz: 1 Vrinda Dinesh, 2 Kiran Navgire, 3 Deepti Sharma (capt), 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Grace Harris, 6 Shweta Sehrawat, 7 Uma Chetry (wk), 8 Chinelle Henry, 9 Saima Thakor, 10 Sophie Ecclestone, 11 Kranti Goud
UP Warriorz WomenDelhi Capitals WomenUPW Women vs DC WomenWomen's Premier League

Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
UPW-W 58.46%
UPW-WDC-W
100%50%100%UPW-W InningsDC-W Innings

Over 18 • UPW-W 144/7

Live Forecast: UPW-W 161
Powered by Smart Stats
UPW Women Innings
Player NameRB
KP Navgire
caught1720
D Vrinda
caught47
DB Sharma
caught1319
TM McGrath
caught2423
S Sehrawat
bowled116
GM Harris
bowled28
U Chetry
caught35
CA Henry
not out3715
S Ecclestone
not out116
Extras(lb 6, nb 1, w 15)
Total144(7 wkts; 18 ovs)
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W32140.835
MI-W32140.610
DC-W3214-0.544
GG-W3122-0.525
UPW-W2020-0.495
Full Table