DC Women vs UPW Women, 8th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 22, 2025, Women's Premier League
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Lanning
10 M • 350 Runs • 35 Avg • 121.52 SR
Shafali Verma
10 M • 313 Runs • 31.3 Avg • 172.92 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 341 Runs • 68.2 Avg • 136.4 SR
GM Harris
10 M • 204 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 132.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JL Jonassen
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 16.5 SR
S Pandey
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.05 Econ • 20.72 SR
S Ecclestone
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 16.92 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 20.72 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
Meg Lanning (c)
Top order Batter
Taniya Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Nandini Kashyap 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Shikha Pandey 
Allrounder
Niki Prasad 
-
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Shree Charani 
-
Sneha Deepthi 
-
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days22 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News

Smriti Mandhana's RCB ready to kickstart homecoming party

The Indian players have stepped up for RCB while MI have relied heavily on their overseas players so far

Sutherland, Kapp hold nerve to keep sloppy Warriorz winless

Warriorz's fielding lapses of three dropped chances and misfields in the last over cost them the game after Lanning smashed 69

Chinelle Henry: WPL 'a really huge opportunity for me'

West Indies star talks to the Powerplay Podcast about her WPL debut, and much else

If the shoe fits: Chinelle Henry ready to step up for Alyssa Healy

West Indies star wants to make most of chance as WPL injury replacement after striking fine form in India

Matthews, Sciver-Brunt extend Mumbai's winning run against Giants

Sciver-Brunt's second consecutive fifty made sure Mumbai kept a perfect 5-0 record against Giants

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W22041.440
DC-W3214-0.544
MI-W21120.783
GG-W3122-0.525
UPW-W2020-0.495
Full Table