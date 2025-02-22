Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
IDN vs BHR (1)
WPL (1)
DC Women vs UPW Women, 8th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 22, 2025, Women's Premier League
What will be the toss result?
DC-W Win & Bat
UPW-W Win & Bat
DC-W Win & Bowl
UPW-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC Women
W
L
W
L
W
UPW Women
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 350 Runs • 35 Avg • 121.52 SR
DC-W10 M • 313 Runs • 31.3 Avg • 172.92 SR
UPW-W10 M • 341 Runs • 68.2 Avg • 136.4 SR
UPW-W10 M • 204 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 132.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 16.5 SR
DC-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.05 Econ • 20.72 SR
UPW-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 16.92 SR
UPW-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 20.72 SR
Squad
DC-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|22 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News
Smriti Mandhana's RCB ready to kickstart homecoming party
The Indian players have stepped up for RCB while MI have relied heavily on their overseas players so far
Sutherland, Kapp hold nerve to keep sloppy Warriorz winless
Warriorz's fielding lapses of three dropped chances and misfields in the last over cost them the game after Lanning smashed 69
Chinelle Henry: WPL 'a really huge opportunity for me'
West Indies star talks to the Powerplay Podcast about her WPL debut, and much else
If the shoe fits: Chinelle Henry ready to step up for Alyssa Healy
West Indies star wants to make most of chance as WPL injury replacement after striking fine form in India