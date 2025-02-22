Stats - Henry smashes joint-fastest fifty in the WPL, Harris third to take a hat-trick
Key numbers from Henry's stunning 23-ball 62 that lifted UP Warriorz from 89 for 6 to 177, before Grace Harris' hat-trick got the job done
18 - Balls taken by Chinelle Henry to get to her fifty, the joint-fewest in the WPL alongside Sophia Dunkley, who also took 18 balls to score her only WPL half-century against RCB at Brabourne in 2023.
62 - Henry's score of 62 is the highest while batting at No. 8 or below in Women's T20s. The previous highest was an unbeaten 57 by Jersey's Grace Wetherall against Germany in 2023.
It is also the highest score by a batter batting at No. 6 or below in the WPL.
3 - Grace Harris became the third bowler to take a hat-trick in the WPL, after her Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma in 2024 against the same opposition, and Mumbai Indians' Issy Wong against Warriorz in 2023.
8 - Sixes hit by Henry in her 23-ball knock of 62, the most in a single innings in the WPL, alongside Sophie Devine - Devine had done it en route to 99 against Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne in 2023 - and Ashleigh Gardner - Gardner did it during her 79 in this season's opener at Vadodara.
269.56 - Henry's strike rate is the third-highest for a batter scoring a half-century in the WPL. Devine's 275 and Shafali Verma's 271.42, both against Giants in the inaugural season in 2023, take the top two spots.
57 - Runs added by Henry and Sophie Ecclestone for the eighth wicket - the second-most in this tournament for the eighth wicket or lower after the 70 added by Ecclestone and Grace Harris against Giants in 2023.
67 - Runs scored by the UP Warriorz in the death overs (overs 17-20), the second-most by a team in the WPL, bettered only by their own 68 against Giants in 2023.
21 years, 195 days - Kranti Goud became the second-youngest player to take a four-wicket haul in the WPL after Wong, who dismantled Warriorz in the Eliminator in 2023.
3 - Players who have taken four-wicket hauls in this match in Jess Jonassen, Goud and Harris - the most four-fors in a WPL match. No other match had more than one player with a four-for, in 52 matches previously played in the tournament.
Deep Gadhia is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo