Innings break
19th Match (N), Brabourne, March 10, 2025, Women's Premier League
GG Women chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 8.95
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 62/3 (12.40)
forecasterWin Probability:MI-W 76.25%GG-W 23.75%
Gujarat Giants opt to bowl, bring in Simran Shaikh; Mumbai Indians unchanged

Both teams have already qualified for playoffs, even as MI can gain a direct entry into the final

S Sudarshanan
10-Mar-2025 • 1 hr ago
Ashleigh Gardner and Harmanpreet Kaur could also meet in the final, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2025, Brabourne, Mumbai, March 10, 2025

Ashleigh Gardner and Harmanpreet Kaur could also meet in the final  •  BCCI

Toss Gujarat Giants chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians
Ashleigh Gardner called it right at the toss, and Gujarat Giants (GG) opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first of the four WPL 2025 matches at the Brabourne Stadium.
GG opted to leave out the misfiring Dayalan Hemalatha from the XI, and brought in hard-hitting middle-order batter Simran Shaikh, who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. MI went in unchanged.
The surface used was just off-centre, and the square boundaries were 58 metres and 52 metres away. The longest hit was the straight one, measuring 68 metres. Former India captain Mithali Raj said that the red-soil surface was well rolled, that there was enough grass to bind it, and that it was an "out and out batting surface".
Both MI and GG have already qualified for the playoffs. However, MI have the chance to finish on top of the league standings with two matches to go, which will give them a direct qualification for the final. They have back-to-back games at their home venue this season - they play Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday - and a direct entry in the final will allow them an extra day's rest.
GG, meanwhile, have lost all five games they have played against MI till now.
Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Amelia Kerr, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amanjot Kaur, 6 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 7 G Kamalini, 8 S Sajana, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 9 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Parunika Sisodia
Gujarat Giants: 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Phoebe Lichfield, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Ashleigh Gardner (capt), 5 Deandra Dottin, 6 Simran Shaikh, 7 Kashvee Gautam, 8 Bharti Fulmali, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Meghna Singh, 11 Priya Mishra
Gujarat Giants WomenMumbai Indians WomenMI Women vs GG WomenWomen's Premier League

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

Win Probability
MI-W 74.54%
MI-WGG-W
100%50%100%MI-W InningsGG-W Innings

Over 20 • MI-W 179/6

Harmanpreet Kaur c Litchfield b Kanwar 54 (33b 9x4 0x6 48m) SR: 163.63
W
Yastika Bhatia run out (Dottin/†Mooney) 13 (4b 1x4 1x6 3m) SR: 325
W
Live Forecast: MI-W 175
Powered by Smart Stats
MI Women Innings
Player NameRB
HK Matthews
caught2722
AC Kerr
run out59
Nat Sciver-Brunt
caught3831
H Kaur
caught5433
AB Kaur
caught2715
S Sajana
not out116
YH Bhatia
run out134
Extras(w 4)
Total179(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W853100.396
GG-W74380.334
MI-W64280.267
UPW-W8356-0.624
RCB-W7254-0.305
Full Table