Gujarat Giants opt to bowl, bring in Simran Shaikh; Mumbai Indians unchanged

Toss Gujarat Giants chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians

Ashleigh Gardner called it right at the toss, and Gujarat Giants (GG) opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first of the four WPL 2025 matches at the Brabourne Stadium.

GG opted to leave out the misfiring Dayalan Hemalatha from the XI, and brought in hard-hitting middle-order batter Simran Shaikh , who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. MI went in unchanged.

The surface used was just off-centre, and the square boundaries were 58 metres and 52 metres away. The longest hit was the straight one, measuring 68 metres. Former India captain Mithali Raj said that the red-soil surface was well rolled, that there was enough grass to bind it, and that it was an "out and out batting surface".

Both MI and GG have already qualified for the playoffs. However, MI have the chance to finish on top of the league standings with two matches to go, which will give them a direct qualification for the final. They have back-to-back games at their home venue this season - they play Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday - and a direct entry in the final will allow them an extra day's rest.

GG, meanwhile, have lost all five games they have played against MI till now.

Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Amelia Kerr, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amanjot Kaur, 6 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 7 G Kamalini, 8 S Sajana, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 9 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Parunika Sisodia