Top spot up for grabs in clash of in-form Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants

Who's playing

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Gujarat Giants (GG)

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7.30pm IST

What to expect: Top spot up for grabs

RCB's loss to UP Warriorz on Saturday night may have smoothened the passage into the playoffs for both sides, but there's still an extra edge to this contest as the top spot is still up for grabs.

Giants have to win to entertain thoughts of finishing at No. 1. Mumbai have a game in hand and can get there even if they lose on Monday, but it'll then mean a three-way tie should they beat RCB. They'd want to avoid this logjam, having been in a similar position last year and then seeing RCB beat them in the Eliminator.

Giants are on a bull run, having won more games (three) over the past week than they did all of last season. But there's one thing they haven't done yet: beat Mumbai Indians, who have a 5-0 record against them in the tournament's short history. If that wasn't pressure enough, they'll now face the challenge of playing Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, at the Brabourne Stadium, where they're yet to lose a single game.

Giants have been the most explosive side in the middle-overs, courtesy Ash Gardner and new (old) signing Deandra Dottin . But MI have the best economy (6.6 runs an over) and average (17.9) in this phase. This battle will form the crux of the contest.

The return to form of Harleen Deol, instrumental in Giants' stunning chase of 178 the other night against Delhi Capitals, bodes well. Kashvee Gautam's all-round prowess and Beth Mooney's unshackling at the top make them look more dangerous.

Mumbai look equally strong but have changed their batting combinations courtesy Yastika Bhatia's prolonged lean run. In their previous game, Amelia Kerr was promoted to open with Hayley Mathews. It remains to be seen if this will be their plan at the back end too. If it is, it could mean a bigger batting responsibility for S Sajana and Amanjot Kaur in the middle order.

Form guide Mumbai Indians WLWWW (last five matches, most recent first)

Gujarat Giants WWWLL

Team News

D Hemalatha's poor run at the top of the order may force a change. Simran Shaikh, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, could get a look-in to inject some lower-order firepower.

Gujarat Giants (probable XI): 1 Beth Mooney, 2 Phoebe Lichfield, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Ash Gardner (capt), 5 Deandra Dottin, 6 Simran Shaikh, 7 Kashvee Gautam, 8 Bharti Fulmali, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Meghna Singh, 11 Priya Mishra

Mumbai have no reason to tinker with their XI.

Mumbai Indians (probable XI): 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Amelia Kerr, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur, 5 Amanjot Kaur, 6 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 7 G Kamalini, 8 S Sajana, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 9 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Parunika Sisodia

Kashvee Gautam lets out a roar • BCCI

Players to watch: Kashvee Gautam and Hayley Matthews

Seam-bowling allrounders offer the kind of balance Harmanpreet Kaur has been yearning for as India captain. With Pooja Vastrakar suffering from a stress fracture, Kashvee Gautam 's performances with bat and ball for Giants have put her in national contention in a World Cup year. She's easily one of the breakout stars of WPL 2025 who leads the wickets charts for the Giants. Can she help them make their maiden final?

Hayley Matthews started poorly - not having crossed 20 in her first thee games - but is slowly beginning to show sparks of positivity she brings to her batting, especially up front in the powerplay having made two half-centuries in her last three innings. Matthews' return to form prevents more headaches at thwart top of the order for the Mumbai team management, especially with Yastika struggling.

Stats that matter

Nat Sciver-Brunt, the season's second-highest run-getter, loves playing at Brabourne Stadium, having scored 196 runs and got out only once in four outings at this venue in the WPL.

Giants have the most wickets (13) among all teams in the powerplay this season.

Ash Gardner's 17 sixes are the most by a batter this season. There is no Mumbai Indians batter in the top five.