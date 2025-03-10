Matches (11)
GG Women vs MI Women, 19th Match at Mumbai, WPL, Mar 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match (N), Brabourne, March 10, 2025, Women's Premier League
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
10 M • 364 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 138.4 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 263 Runs • 29.22 Avg • 157.48 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 389 Runs • 48.63 Avg • 141.45 SR
H Kaur
10 M • 287 Runs • 35.88 Avg • 145.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TP Kanwar
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 19.9 SR
KS Gautam
7 M • 9 Wkts • 6 Econ • 15.33 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 15 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 14.3 SR
Squad
GG-W
MI-W
Player
Role
Ashleigh Gardner (c)
Allrounder
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Deandra Dottin 
Allrounder
Bharti Fulmali 
Middle order Batter
Kashvee Gautam 
Bowler
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Tanuja Kanwar 
Bowler
Mannat Kashyap 
Bowling Allrounder
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Meghna Singh 
Bowler
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Prakashika Naik 
Bowler
Priya Mishra 
Bowler
Sayali Satghare 
Allrounder
Shabnam Shakil 
Bowler
Simran Shaikh 
Middle order Batter
Laura Wolvaardt 
Opening Batter
Match details
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days10 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W853100.396
GG-W74380.334
MI-W64280.267
UPW-W8356-0.624
RCB-W7254-0.305
Full Table