GG Women vs MI Women, 19th Match at Mumbai, WPL, Mar 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match (N), Brabourne, March 10, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
GG Women
L
L
W
W
W
MI Women
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GG-W10 M • 364 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 138.4 SR
GG-W10 M • 263 Runs • 29.22 Avg • 157.48 SR
MI-W10 M • 389 Runs • 48.63 Avg • 141.45 SR
MI-W10 M • 287 Runs • 35.88 Avg • 145.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GG-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 19.9 SR
GG-W7 M • 9 Wkts • 6 Econ • 15.33 SR
MI-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 15 SR
MI-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 14.3 SR
Squad
GG-W
MI-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|10 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
