RCB look to get back on track against a Warriorz team that's gathering momentum

Unlike RCB, UP Warriorz have just got their first points in three games with a thumping win over Delhi Capitals . They would want their openers to start strong and will hope Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris pick up pace with the bat as they head into crucial phase of the tournament. They haven't done particularly well in the middle overs, either slowing down or losing wickets in a cluster in this phase. They had Chinelle Henry's explosive innings down the order in the last game, and then their bowlers got the job done. They would be keen to carry this momentum forward to move up the table.