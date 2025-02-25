Stats - Ellyse Perry overtakes Meg Lanning as the WPL gets its first ever Super Over

11 Dismissals for Smriti Mandhana against offspinners in the WPL are the most for any batter. She has scored 126 runs off 131 balls against them, averaging 11.45. Mandhana has been dismissed three times each by Ashleigh Gardner and Deepti Sharma.

The batter with the most dismissals against offspinners in the WPL after Mandhana is Lanning, who has gotten out six times.

113 Runs scored by RCB in the last ten overs of their innings, compared to only 67 runs in the first ten overs; nearly 63% of their total runs came in the second half. These are the joint second-most runs they have added in the last ten (11-20) overs of the innings, bettered only by the 114 runs against the same opponents in 2024, also in Bengaluru.