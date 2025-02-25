Stats - Ellyse Perry overtakes Meg Lanning as the WPL gets its first ever Super Over
Stats highlights from a dramatic night in Bengaluru, where Ellyse Perry became the leading run-scorer in the WPL
1 - The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz in Bengaluru on Monday became the first in the WPL to end in a tie. UPW won the super over in the end.
835 - Runs scored by Ellyse Perry in the WPL to become the leading run-scorer of the league, going past Meg Lanning's tally of 782. Perry has scored 507 runs in her last ten WPL innings averaging 84.5 with five fifty-plus scores.
7 - Fifty-plus scores by Perry in the WPL, the joint-most by any batter, alongside Lanning. Three of Perry's seven fifties in the WPL have come in 2025.
90* Perry's score against the UPW is the second-highest for RCB in the WPL, behind Sophie Devine's 99 against Gujarat Giants in 2023. It is also the joint-fourth highest individual score by any batter in the WPL.
11 Dismissals for Smriti Mandhana against offspinners in the WPL are the most for any batter. She has scored 126 runs off 131 balls against them, averaging 11.45. Mandhana has been dismissed three times each by Ashleigh Gardner and Deepti Sharma.
The batter with the most dismissals against offspinners in the WPL after Mandhana is Lanning, who has gotten out six times.
33 Runs scored by Sophie Ecclestone in the chase is the highest score by any batter at number nine or lower in WPL, bettering the record of Megan Schutt's 30*(19) against Delhi Capitals in 2023.
113 Runs scored by RCB in the last ten overs of their innings, compared to only 67 runs in the first ten overs; nearly 63% of their total runs came in the second half. These are the joint second-most runs they have added in the last ten (11-20) overs of the innings, bettered only by the 114 runs against the same opponents in 2024, also in Bengaluru.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo