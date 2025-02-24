Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
Australia 1-Day (3)
United States of America in Oman (2)
WPL (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (2)
IDN vs BHR (1)

RCB Women vs UPW Women, 9th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 24, 2025, Women's Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 461 Runs • 76.83 Avg • 133.62 SR
S Mandhana
10 M • 286 Runs • 28.6 Avg • 136.19 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 341 Runs • 56.83 Avg • 131.15 SR
KP Navgire
10 M • 192 Runs • 19.2 Avg • 151.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Wareham
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.46 Econ • 16.08 SR
EA Perry
5 M • 7 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 11.14 SR
S Ecclestone
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 18.23 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 21.27 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
RCB-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
Smriti Mandhana (c)
Opening Batter
Kanika Ahuja 
Allrounder
Ekta Bisht 
Bowler
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
VJ Joshitha 
Bowler
Sabbhineni Meghana 
Opening Batter
Nuzhat Parween 
Wicketkeeper
Jagravi Pawar 
Bowler
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Raghvi Bist 
Allrounder
Sneh Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Prema Rawat 
-
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days24 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News

Stats - Henry smashes joint-fastest fifty in the WPL, Harris third to take a hat-trick

Key numbers from Henry's stunning 23-ball 62 that lifted UP Warriorz from 89 for 6 to 177, before Grace Harris' hat-trick got the job done

Henry's onslaught, Harris and Goud's dream spells get Warriorz off the mark

Warriorz became the first team successfully defend a total in WPL 2025 despite Rodrigues' 56

UP Warriorz seek change in fortunes against solid Capitals

Capitals have won two out of three matches and seem like a settled unit with most boxes ticked

Amanjot, Kamalini seal thriller for MI after Harmanpreet fifty

Perry's 81 and Wareham's three wickets weren't enough for RCB

Smriti Mandhana's RCB ready to kickstart homecoming party

The Indian players have stepped up for RCB while MI have relied heavily on their overseas players so far

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W32140.835
MI-W32140.610
DC-W4224-0.826
UPW-W31220.233
GG-W3122-0.525
Full Table