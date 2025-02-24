Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
Australia 1-Day (3)
United States of America in Oman (2)
WPL (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (2)
IDN vs BHR (1)
RCB Women vs UPW Women, 9th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 24, 2025, Women's Premier League
What will be the toss result?
RCB-W Win & Bat
UPW-W Win & Bat
RCB-W Win & Bowl
UPW-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RCB Women
W
W
W
W
L
UPW Women
W
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RCB-W10 M • 461 Runs • 76.83 Avg • 133.62 SR
RCB-W10 M • 286 Runs • 28.6 Avg • 136.19 SR
UPW-W10 M • 341 Runs • 56.83 Avg • 131.15 SR
UPW-W10 M • 192 Runs • 19.2 Avg • 151.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RCB-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.46 Econ • 16.08 SR
RCB-W5 M • 7 Wkts • 6.38 Econ • 11.14 SR
UPW-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 18.23 SR
UPW-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 21.27 SR
Squad
RCB-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|24 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News
Stats - Henry smashes joint-fastest fifty in the WPL, Harris third to take a hat-trick
Key numbers from Henry's stunning 23-ball 62 that lifted UP Warriorz from 89 for 6 to 177, before Grace Harris' hat-trick got the job done
Henry's onslaught, Harris and Goud's dream spells get Warriorz off the mark
Warriorz became the first team successfully defend a total in WPL 2025 despite Rodrigues' 56
UP Warriorz seek change in fortunes against solid Capitals
Capitals have won two out of three matches and seem like a settled unit with most boxes ticked
Amanjot, Kamalini seal thriller for MI after Harmanpreet fifty
Perry's 81 and Wareham's three wickets weren't enough for RCB