9th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 24, 2025, Women's Premier League
RCB Women FlagRCB Women
(16/20 ov) 136/3
UPW Women FlagUPW Women

UPW Women chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 8.50
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 61/2 (12.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:RCB-W 178
Report

Unchanged UP Warriorz bowl; RCB bring in Sneh Rana for Joshitha

Ellyse Perry is available to bowl for RCB after playing as a specialist batter in the first three games

Shashank Kishore
24-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma at the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2025, Bengaluru, February 24, 2025

Deepti Sharma continued the trend of opting to chase  •  BCCI

Deepti Sharma called correctly as an unchanged UP Warriorz chose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The hosts handed a team debut to Sneh Rana, the offspinning allrounder who was drafted in as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil last week. Rana's inclusion meant there was no place for rookie seamer VJ Joshitha, who was expensive in each of the three matches so far.
The other big development for RCB was that Ellyse Perry, who started the tournament as a specialist batter to manage her workloads following a hip injury, was declared fit to bowl. This lends even more balance to an attack that has as many as seven genuine bowling options.
In naming an unchanged XI that beat Delhi Capitals two nights ago - largely due to Chinelle Henry's batting heroics - Warriorz have kept faith in opener Vrinda Dinesh, who has had a modest start to the season with scores of 4, 16 and 6. They also continued to keep Chamari Athapaththu out.
RCB are hoping to bounce back from a narrow loss to Mumbai Indians and have a chance to open up a slender lead at the top of the table should they win. Warrriorz, meanwhile, are currently fourth and will lift themselves up at least a spot should they win.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Raghvi Bist, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Kim Garth, 10 Ekta Bisht, 11 Renuka Singh
UP Warriorz: 1 Kiran Navgire, 2 Vrinda Dinesh, 3 Deepti Sharma (capt), 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Shweta Sehrawat, 6 Grace Harris, 7 Uma Chetry (wk), 8 Chinelle Henry, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Saima Thakor, 11 Kranti Goud
UP Warriorz WomenRoyal Challengers Bengaluru WomenRCB Women vs UPW WomenWomen's Premier League

Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo

Over 16 • RCB-W 136/3

Richa Ghosh c & b Henry 8 (6b 2x4 0x6) SR: 133.33
W
RCB Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Mandhana
bowled69
DN Wyatt
caught5741
EA Perry
not out5540
RM Ghosh
caught86
KS Ahuja
not out52
Extras(nb 2, w 3)
Total136(3 wkts; 16 ovs)
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W32140.835
MI-W32140.610
DC-W4224-0.826
UPW-W31220.233
GG-W3122-0.525
Full Table