Unchanged UP Warriorz bowl; RCB bring in Sneh Rana for Joshitha

Deepti Sharma called correctly as an unchanged UP Warriorz chose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The hosts handed a team debut to Sneh Rana, the offspinning allrounder who was drafted in as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil last week. Rana's inclusion meant there was no place for rookie seamer VJ Joshitha, who was expensive in each of the three matches so far.

The other big development for RCB was that Ellyse Perry, who started the tournament as a specialist batter to manage her workloads following a hip injury, was declared fit to bowl. This lends even more balance to an attack that has as many as seven genuine bowling options.

In naming an unchanged XI that beat Delhi Capitals two nights ago - largely due to Chinelle Henry's batting heroics - Warriorz have kept faith in opener Vrinda Dinesh, who has had a modest start to the season with scores of 4, 16 and 6. They also continued to keep Chamari Athapaththu out.

RCB are hoping to bounce back from a narrow loss to Mumbai Indians and have a chance to open up a slender lead at the top of the table should they win. Warrriorz, meanwhile, are currently fourth and will lift themselves up at least a spot should they win.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Raghvi Bist, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Kim Garth, 10 Ekta Bisht, 11 Renuka Singh