Rhinos vs Rocks, 8th Match at Harare, ZIM T20, Mar 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Harare, March 28, 2025, Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Mid West Rhinos FlagMid West Rhinos
Southern Rocks FlagSouthern Rocks
Tomorrow
11:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 02:12
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
Series
Season2024/25
Match days28 March 2025 - day (20-over match)
Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
RHINO33061.267
EAGLE32141.661
ROCKS21120.719
MOUNT2020-2.150
TUSK2020-2.666
DURH-----
