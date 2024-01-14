Matches (28)
IND v AFG (1)
SA20 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Plate (3)
Warm-up (U19) (4)
Super Smash (1)
NZ v PAK (1)
BBL 2023 (1)
Live
1st T20I (N), Colombo (RPS), January 14, 2024, Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
143/5
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(8/20 ov, T:144) 52/4

Sri Lanka need 92 runs in 72 balls.

Current RR: 6.50
 • Required RR: 7.66
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 40/3 (8.00)
forecasterWin Probability:SL 63.48%ZIM 36.52%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

Angelo Mathews in as Sri Lanka bowl; Sean Williams back for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe have also brought in 20-year-old allrounder Brian Bennett, who is playing his fourth international

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
14-Jan-2024 • 2 hrs ago
File photo: Sean Williams returned to the Zimbabwe side&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;ICC/Getty Images

File photo: Sean Williams returned to the Zimbabwe side  •  ICC/Getty Images

Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs Zimbabwe
Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Colombo.
For the hosts, Kusal Perera returns to the side, likely at the top of the order. Pathum Nissanka, who missed the ODIs with dengue, is back in, opening the batting.
On the bowling front, Nuwan Thushara gets a spot in the XI over Matheesha Pathirana, a faster round-arm bowler. With Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka also both in the side - Mathews playing his first T20I in almost three years - Sri Lanka have plenty of seam-bowling cover in the XI.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have batter Sean Williams back in their side, after he had missed the ODIs with injury. They've also brought in 20-year-old allrounder Brian Bennett, who is playing his fourth international.
The weather appeared fine at the time of the toss. There were no serious signs of rain.
Sri Lanka XI: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Perera, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga (capt.), 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Nuwan Thushara
Zimbabwe XI: 1 Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, 2 Brian Bennett, 3 Sean Williams, 4 Craig Ervine, 5 Sikandar Raza (capt.), 6 Ryan Burl, 7 Clive Madande (wk), 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
Kusal PereraAngelo MathewsDasun ShanakaSean WilliamsZimbabweSri LankaSri Lanka vs ZimbabweZimbabwe in Sri Lanka

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Language
English
Win Probability
SL 63.48%
ZIMSL
100%50%100%ZIM InningsSL Innings

Over 8 • SL 52/4

Sadeera Samarawickrama b Sikandar Raza 9 (7b 1x4 0x6) SR: 128.57
W
SL needed 92 runs from 72 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sri Lanka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
P Nissanka
caught23
BKG Mendis
caught1715
MDKJ Perera
caught1713
S Samarawickrama
bowled97
KIC Asalanka
not out57
AD Mathews
not out13
Extras(lb 1)
Total52(4 wkts; 8 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved