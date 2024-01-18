Sri Lanka bowl with Asalanka, Perera out; Munyonga replaces Burl for Zimbabwe
Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva come in for the hosts
Toss Sri Lanka choose to bowl against Zimbabwe
Sri Lanka have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the deciding T20I of the series. Both of the previous matches have been won by the chasing team, in tight finishes. Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga said dew also played a role in his decision.
Zimbabwe have named a single change to the XI that won the last match, replacing legspin-bowling allrounder Ryan Burl with offspinning allrounder Tony Munyonga.
Sri Lanka have two changes, leaving out Kusal Perera for Dhananjaya de Silva - who will add an extra bowling option - as well as replacing the unwell Charith Asalanka with batting allrounder Kamindu Mendis.
There was no sign of rain at toss time.
Sri Lanka XI: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Dhananjaya de Silva, 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Dilshan Madushanka
Zimbabwe XI: 1 Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, 2 Craig Ervine, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt.), 5 Sean Williams, 6 Tony Munyonga, 7 Luke Jongwe, 8 Clive Madande (wk), 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Richard Ngarava
