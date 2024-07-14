Matches (21)
Zimbabwe vs India, 5th T20I at Harare, ZIM v IND, Jul 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th T20I, Harare, July 14, 2024, India tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Bennett
10 M • 241 Runs • 26.78 Avg • 145.18 SR
C Madande
10 M • 152 Runs • 21.71 Avg • 104.82 SR
RD Gaikwad
3 M • 133 Runs • 66.5 Avg • 158.33 SR
S Dube
8 M • 133 Runs • 22.17 Avg • 116.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
B Muzarabani
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 17.23 SR
LM Jongwe
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.42 Econ • 15.8 SR
Washington Sundar
3 M • 6 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 12 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
3 M • 6 Wkts • 5.08 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
ZIM
Sikandar Raza (c)
Batting Allrounder
Brian Bennett 
Allrounder
Johnathan Campbell 
Allrounder
Tendai Chatara 
Bowler
Faraz Akram 
Allrounder
Luke Jongwe 
Allrounder
Innocent Kaia 
Opening Batter
Clive Madande 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wessly Madhevere 
Allrounder
Tadiwanashe Marumani 
Top order Batter
Wellington Masakadza 
Bowler
Brandon Mavuta 
Allrounder
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Dion Myers 
Top order Batter
Antum Naqvi 
Batting Allrounder
Richard Ngarava 
Bowler
Milton Shumba 
Top order Batter
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2763
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days14 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
English
Questions to answer for both India and Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill's men also have the chance to seal the series on Saturday

Onus on India's present to link their past and future in T20s

The team management sent mixed signals by picking four openers and leaving out Riyan Parag for the third T20I against Zimbabwe

Dion Myers: 'Time away from the game a blessing in disguise'

The 22-year-old Zimbabwe batter said his break from cricket to study in the UK helped him introspect and grow

Washington beats the IPL blues with spell of old-school subtlety

He only got limited game-time with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, but showed once more why India value him so highly

Fielding makes the difference as India go 2-1 up against Zimbabwe

Madande and Myers script a fightback for Zimbabwe, but a top-order collapse had left them with too much to do

