England's repositioning, New Zealand's rollercoaster, Pakistan's shambles

England

by Andrew Miller

Ben Stokes once claimed his captaincy role model was Brad Pitt's tank commander in the World War 2 film Fury. At times in a tetchy 2024, he bore more resemblance to Jerry Maguire, Tom Cruise's slick sports agent, in the midst of a locker-room meltdown.

me out here for you!" Stokes more or less implored, as a distinct lack of gratitude greeted England's one-team mission to make Test cricket fun again - including widespread criticism of their "You don't know what it's like to beout here for" Stokes more or less implored, as a distinct lack of gratitude greeted England's one-team mission to make Test cricket fun again - including widespread criticism of their eight often-thumping defeats out of 17 Tests played , and the ICC's intransigence towards their tardy over-rates , which left Stokes cocking a snook at the World Test Championship in response.

And yet, with apologies to a low-key home summer against West Indies and Sri Lanka, and tours of Pakistan and New Zealand that were a little bit samey, given the thrills of Bazball 1.0 only 18 months earlier, this was primarily a year of repositioning for England's teams - red and white alike.

The Test squad's major objective, victory in India, had gone south by the end of February, taking with it the careers of James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes, to name but three key casualties. Likewise, head coach Matthew Mott carried the can for a T20 World Cup defence that was considerably less inspired than England's semi-final finish would suggest.

The future looked bright from the get-go, however. Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith and Jacob Bethell were just some of the Test debutants who immediately seized their stage, while Harry Brook and Joe Root's 454-run stand in Multan was the prelude to them taking turns at topping the ICC's batting rankings.

With a home rematch against India looming in the summer, and the 2025-26 Ashes thereafter, England's sins of 2024 will be amply forgiven if 2025 turns out to be a year to remember.

Much the same will apply to England's women, with the Ashes awaiting in the new year. Their unbeaten home summer against Pakistan and New Zealand was swiftly forgotten thanks to their catastrophic failure at the T20 World Cup, where West Indies booted them out in the group stages. Heather Knight's team did, however, end the year with a first Test win in ten years , to cap a successful multi-format tour of South Africa, and warm up for their main event in 2025.

High point

Two of England's nine Test victories were truly astonishing, including their run-romp in Multan. But nothing could compare with Two of England's nine Test victories were truly astonishing, including their run-romp in Multan. But nothing could compare with the heist in Hyderabad in January , where Ollie Pope swept and reverse-swept his way to arguably the greatest innings by an England batter in Asia. He overturned a 190-run deficit to put England 1-0 up, and the Bazball effect seemingly knew no bounds.

Low point

It wasn't the most damaging defeat of the year, but it was the most roundly condemned. England's attitude stank during their It wasn't the most damaging defeat of the year, but it was the most roundly condemned. England's attitude stank during their dead-rubber loss to Sri Lanka at The Oval , particularly in a slap-happy second innings that opened the way for Pathum Nissanka's fourth-innings victory march. The team could have been gunning for a first home summer Test sweep for 20 years. Instead they got bent over Mother Cricket's knee for an eight-wicket spanking.

Results



Men

Tests: P17 W9 L8

ODIs: P8 W3 L5

T20Is: P17 W10 L5 NR2

Women

Tests: P1 W1

ODIs: P15 W11 L3 NR1

T20Is: P22 W19 L3

Pakistan marked a surprising resurgence in ODIs towards the end of the year with a 2-1 ODI series win in Australia • Getty Images

Pakistan

by Danyal Rasool

If it wasn't for the last couple of months, Pakistan's 2024 would be about as bleak as a Kafka novel. There was If it wasn't for the last couple of months, Pakistan's 2024 would be about as bleak as a Kafka novel. There was disaster at the T20 World Cup , and an embarrassing 2-0 home Test defeat against Bangladesh . There was bedlam at the administrative level, where PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has held on to power but little else is stable. Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Mohammad Hafeez left their coaching positions in January, before Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie were appointed in April. Before the year was out, both had quit in frustration.

High point

All of Pakistan men's sustainable gains appear to have come in ODIs - decent timing, with a home Champions Trophy around the corner. They played no ODI cricket between last year's World Cup and November this year, but they show signs of having stumbled into assembling a 50-over team that can take on the best, and a four-pronged pace attack put Australia to the sword in a All of Pakistan men's sustainable gains appear to have come in ODIs - decent timing, with a home Champions Trophy around the corner. They played no ODI cricket between last year's World Cup and November this year, but they show signs of having stumbled into assembling a 50-over team that can take on the best, and a four-pronged pace attack put Australia to the sword in a thrilling 2-1 series win . Saim Ayub's explosive form up top marks him as arguably the best ODI opener in the world currently, and Pakistan's resurgence in the format is as unexpected as it is welcome.

Low point

Perhaps the Test defeat at Bangladesh's hands at home was a graver sign of decline, but what happened at the T20 World Cup trumps it for sheer shock value. Pakistan began with one of their worst ICC tournament performances in history, scraping to Perhaps the Test defeat at Bangladesh's hands at home was a graver sign of decline, but what happened at the T20 World Cup trumps it for sheer shock value. Pakistan began with one of their worst ICC tournament performances in history, scraping to a tie with the USA before losing the Super Over. They followed up with a stutter of monumental proportions against India , when they somehow found a way of messing up a chase where they required 48 in eight overs with eight wickets in hand. Days later, they had marked their earliest exit in T20 World Cup history.

Results

Men

Tests: P6 W2 L4

ODIs: P9 W7 L2

T20Is: P27 W9 L17 NR1

Women

ODIs: P6 L5 NR 1

T20Is: P19 W5 L14

Chamari Athapaththu led from the front again to give Sri Lanka women their first Asia Cup title • Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka

by Andrew Fidel Fernando

For the first time since 2014, perhaps, Sri Lanka fans can reflect on a year of cricket and mark it down as "mostly good". Both the men and the women crashed out of their T20 World Cups at the first opportunity, so let's temper the good vibes with some hard truths. But still, there is reason to look to the future with optimism, for now at least.

High point

There's very little in cricket to match the fun of winning a multi-team tournament, and Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup triumph was especially sweet for having come in front of an adoring crowd in Dambulla. Packed stands and grass banks roared for Sri Lanka in their tough final against India. The images and emotions from that win will last those players - and many fans - a lifetime.

Men

Tests: P10 W6 L4

ODIs: P18 W12 L3 T1 NR2

T20Is: P20 W10 L10

Women

ODIs: P9 W5 L3 NR1

T20Is: P23 W15 L8

The 2024 T20 World Cup was New Zealand Women's first global title in the format • Getty Images

New Zealand

by Deivarayan Muthu

The year 2024 was one of unprecedented highs and lowly lows for New Zealand cricket. The Black Caps pulled off the unthinkable by not only securing their first-ever Test series victory in India but handing India their The year 2024 was one of unprecedented highs and lowly lows for New Zealand cricket. The Black Caps pulled off the unthinkable by not only securing their first-ever Test series victory in India but handing India their first-ever whitewash at home in a series of three or more matches. Hours after the men's side had won the first Test , the White Ferns hit similar heady highs when they clinched their first T20 World Cup, toppling South Africa in Dubai

The women's side did deliver a T20 World Cup title but there was no indication that success was coming. Before that tournament, they lost ten T20Is in a row , their longest losing streak in the format.

It was also a year where the cricketing landscape changed in New Zealand, with Neil Wagner and Tim Southee retiring from international cricket and Trent Boult signing off from World Cups. Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne all gave up their central contracts to become freelancers. With the mushrooming of T20 - and T10 - leagues, the likes of Tim Seifert and Doug Bracewell even knocked back their domestic contracts to go the same route. Before the triumphant tour of India, Tom Latham took over from Southee as full-time Test captain and towards the end of the year, Mitchell Santner assumed charge as full-time white-ball captain.

High point

The New Zealand men's side came to India with just The New Zealand men's side came to India with just two wins in 12 Test trips from 1955. In just six days in 2024, they turned that into five wins and swept India 3-0. "I think there'd be not many pundits around the world [who] would say that you would go to India and win 3-0 and probably deep down, I'm not sure if we even believed that it was possible ourselves to do this, considering it's never been done in history before," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

The White Ferns staged a stunning turnaround of their own to hand New Zealand their first world T20 title.

Low point

Though the women lurched from one defeat to another in the early half of 2024, and the men were walloped in Wellington towards the end of the year, the Black Caps' T20 World Cup performance in the Caribbean in June was the performance that left them red-faced.

Men

Tests: P12 W6 L6

ODIs: P3 L2 NR1

T20Is: P19 W9 L9 NR1



Women

ODIs: P11 W2 L9

T20Is: P19 W6 L13

Ireland's six-year wait for a Test win ended this year, in Abu Dhabi • ACB Media

Ireland

by Andrew Miller

After seven defeats out of seven in their first five years as a Test nation, Ireland landed not one but After seven defeats out of seven in their first five years as a Test nation, Ireland landed not one but two Test victories in 2024 , against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. They were made to toil, with crippling top-order collapses in each of their meagre chases, but at least the struggle was in keeping with the straitened circumstances that continue to dog the poor men of Europe.

That latter contest, Ireland's first home Test since 2018, came close to being canned due to the prohibitive cost of erecting temporary facilities. Australia's planned white-ball stopover in August was abandoned instead, but not before an unseemly rumpus concerning the purchase of two costly Tesla cars for Cricket Ireland's senior executives, one of which was subsequently returned.

Ireland did manage a three-match home series against Pakistan in May, as preparation for their T20 World Cup campaign, but they subsequently outsourced their next "home" series, against South Africa in September, to the UAE. By then they had at least had the good news that their administrators had long been praying for: approval from the Irish government for the development of a permanent cricket stadium and High Performance Centre in Dublin.

The cricket itself was hit-and-miss. The T20 World Cup - Ireland's qualification for which had been their high point of 2023 - was a disaster: three heavy defeats included an embarrassing loss to Canada, while their potentially diaspora-engaging clash with USA in Lauderhill was a long-foreseen washout.

High point

The debate will rage about the importance of Test cricket to Ireland's future, but Andy Balbirnie's emotional reaction to that The debate will rage about the importance of Test cricket to Ireland's future, but Andy Balbirnie's emotional reaction to that first win in the format spoke volumes. It was good, he said, to "get that monkey off our backs", after he steered his team over the line with an unbeaten half-century against Afghanistan. A chase of 111 hadn't looked so straightforward when the first three wickets tumbled in the space of 4.3 overs, but the earlier dominance of Ireland's own seamers, who claimed 19 wickets, did not go unrewarded.

Low point

Fortunately for Ireland, the USA's stunning win over Pakistan was the result that captured the imagination during the New York leg of the World Cup. However, 24 hours later, they too suffered the ignominy of being unseated by an Associate nation, as Canada held their nerve to win Fortunately for Ireland, the USA's stunning win over Pakistan was the result that captured the imagination during the New York leg of the World Cup. However, 24 hours later, they too suffered the ignominy of being unseated by an Associate nation, as Canada held their nerve to win another low-scoring thriller by 12 runs. Ireland slumped from 26 for 0 to 59 for 6 in the space of seven overs.

Men

Tests: P2 W2

ODIs: P5 W1 L4

T20Is: P14 W6 L8

Women

ODIs: P12 W5 L6 T1

T20Is: P18 W15 L3

Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh celebrate USA's milestone win against Pakistan • AFP via Getty Images

USA, Nepal, Netherlands, UAE, Namibia, Canada, Scotland, Oman, Kenya

by Ashish Pant

It was a year where USA cricket touched great heights. They It was a year wherecricket touched great heights. They won a T20I series against Bangladesh, their first series win against a Full Member team, and then outclassed Pakistan at the men's T20 World Cup to qualify for the Super Eight, which also guaranteed them automatic qualification for the next T20 World Cup, in 2026.

Nepal couldn't quite replicate the highs of 2023, and weren't as consistent this year as last, but they showed fight at the T20 World Cup, their first time at the tournament in a decade. They ran couldn't quite replicate the highs of 2023, and weren't as consistent this year as last, but they showed fight at the T20 World Cup, their first time at the tournament in a decade. They ran Bangladesh and South Africa close in the tournament. Elsewhere, Dipendra Singh Airee's six sixes in an over against Qatar was a highlight.

UAE had a contrasting year in terms of ODI and T20I results. They played 11 ODIs and managed had a contrasting year in terms of ODI and T20I results. They played 11 ODIs and managed just two wins , while in T20Is, they won 20 out of 26 matches, which included winning the ACC men's Premier Cup and the men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B.

Namibia had a grand start to the year with Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashing the had a grand start to the year with Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashing the fastest century in T20I history at the time, against Nepal, but Namibia's results nosedived as the year progressed. They secured a solitary win at the T20 World Cup, against Oman , and generally had a less than ideal time in ODIs and T20Is.

Scotland's cricket board, but on the field, the men's and women's teams fared well. The men's team gave a good account of themselves in T20Is Off-field issues continued to plague's cricket board, but on the field, the men's and women's teams fared well. The men's team gave a good account of themselves in T20Is against England and Australia , while the women's side made their maiden appearance at the T20 World Cup.

Kenya had a consistent run in T20Is this year, had a consistent run in T20Is this year, winning 14 of the 19 matches they played.

High point

USA caused one of the upsets of the year when they USA caused one of the upsets of the year when they shocked Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. The game went into a Super Over and the USA players held their nerve. They then also secured a Super Eight berth ahead of Full Member nations such as Pakistan and Ireland.

Low point

Sandeep Lamichhane was Sandeep Lamichhane was sentenced to eight years in jail for rape and fined Rs 300,000 (about US$ 2255). Though he was acquitted of the crime a few months later for lack of evidence, Lamichhane was twice denied a visa to the USA for the T20 World Cup and only played the Caribbean leg of the tournament.