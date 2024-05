Living the World Cup dream: Netherlands and Namibia eye bigger prey and greater glory

They have been South Africa's banana skins twice, after beating them at the T20 World Cup in 2022 to send them out of the tournament, and then again at the ODI World Cup in 2023 , albeit with less dramatic consequences. That they are grouped with them again will only whet the appetites of supporters of the underdog, not least because the Dutch are coached by a South African - Ryan Cook - and have three South African players in their squad. Veteran allrounder Roelof van der Merwe and batter Colin Ackermann are not among them though, as the pair opted out of the tournament to fulfil county commitments. In a nutshell, that's the story of Dutch cricket as it battles to find the sweet spot between competing with as full-strength a side as they can put together and ensuring their players can make a long-term living from the game.