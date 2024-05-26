Living the World Cup dream: Netherlands and Namibia eye bigger prey and greater glory

by Hemant Brar Canada booked their ticket to the 2024 T20 World Cup by topping the Americas Region Qualifier, a tournament that had Bermuda, Cayman Islands and Panama as the other teams.

This will be Canada's first appearance at a T20 World Cup. Spin-bowling allrounder Saad Bin Zafar will lead the 15-member squad, which has only three players under the age of 30.

Canada are in Group A and will face USA in the tournament opener in Dallas on June 1. India, Pakistan and Ireland are the other teams in their group.

, originally from Jamaica, is a powerful opening batter who loves playing no-look shots. The 33-year-old made his T20I debut for Canada in 2022. In 16 games so far, he has two hundreds, five half-centuries, an average of 50.92 and a strike rate of 166.58.

The standout Associates of the last two years, Netherlands were the only non Full-Members (other than the co-host USA) to automatically qualify for this event after they finished in the top eight at the 2022 tournament. Since then, they were also the only Associate to play at the 2023 ODI World Cup, ahead of West Indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland, and proved themselves worthy of the biggest stage.