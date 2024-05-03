Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph in West Indies squad for 2024 T20 World Cup
Rovman Powell will lead the team, with Alzarri Joseph named vice captain
Shimron Hetmyer has been picked by West Indies in their 15-man squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Shamar Joseph, the 24-year-old fast bowler who has played only three T20s and is yet to make his international debut in the format, has also been given a surprise call-up.
Hetmyer had quite literally missed his flight to the 2022 T20 World Cup, but has since returned to the fold for West Indies. Alzarri Joseph has been named deputy to the captain Rovman Powell, while Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell and Jason Holder all make the squad.
When asked whether Sunil Narine was in the running considering his outstanding all-round form in the ongoing IPL, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said he had spoken to Narine before finalising the squad but he remained retired from internationals. Sammy also said CWI had asked the BCCI to release the West Indies players from the ongoing IPL as soon as feasible.
Shamar, who made his name with a stunning seven-wicket haul that helped West Indies seal a historic Test win at the Gabba, is one of several West Indian players at the IPL. He was signed by Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement player, but had a difficult debut, conceding 47 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. In his three T20s, he has conceded 9.91 runs an over and is yet to take a wicket.
West Indies are in Group C along with Papua New Guinea (PNG), Uganda, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Their first two games are in Providence, Guyana, against PNG on June 2 and against Uganda on June 8. They then play New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on June 12, before their last group game against Afghanistan on June 17 in St Lucia.
West Indies squad for T20 World Cup
Rovman Powell (capt), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford
More to follow...