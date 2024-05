Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph in West Indies squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

Shamar, who made his name with a stunning seven-wicket haul that helped West Indies seal a historic Test win at the Gabba, is one of several West Indian players at the IPL. He was signed by Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement player, but had a difficult debut , conceding 47 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders . In his three T20s, he has conceded 9.91 runs an over and is yet to take a wicket.