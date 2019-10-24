Virat Kohli rested, Shivam Dube gets maiden India call-up for Bangladesh T20Is

Mumbai allrounder Shivam Dube has earned himself a maiden India call-up, figuring in the squad for the three-T20I series against Bangladesh at home in November. Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has got a recall, having played his only previous international game - a T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare - back in July 2015.

Regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20I series, and MS Dhoni continues to be absent. Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the T20Is.

The three games will be played between November 3 and 10 in Delhi, Rajkot and Nagpur.

Kohli, however, was a part of the squad for the two Tests - Indore (November 14 to 18) and Kolkata (November 22 to 26) - and will lead a side featuring the first-choice 15 from the recent series against South Africa at home. Shahbaz Nadeem, who replaced an injured Kuldeep Yadav for the final Test of that series for his Test debut, was left out with the left-arm wristspinner fit for action again.

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya didn't feature in discussions following their surgery in the UK earlier this month for back injuries.

Hardik's absence, in particular, opened the doors for Dube's inclusion in the shortest format, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said. "You can see, earlier we had Hardik Pandya, then we also tried Vijay Shankar. All of us in unison, along with captain Rohit, felt that [given] the role that he has to deliver, Shivam Dube fits in much better. Because he really bats aggressively, extremely well. His performances in the India A series in West Indies and also against South Africa A in the ODIs was phenomenal. I think he has gone up by leaps and bounds with regards to his skillset and we were very, very much convinced about it."

Pant has been the natural heir to Dhoni, who hasn't featured in any international fixture since India's exit from the 50-over World Cup earlier this year, but Samson could well push him for a slot in the XI - both of them, however, are also capable of playing as specialist batsmen. In fact, on Samson's possible batting position, Prasad said, "Definitely he will play at the top."

"[Samson] comes in as a batsman who can keep wicket. [...] Samson was there in the Indian T20 team 4-5 years ago. His problem was inconsistency. In the last one year or so, he has had a fantastic IPL followed by a good domestic and India A series against South Africa. And he had a wonderful Vijay Hazare as well. He is more consistent now and that is the reason we thought of drafting him in the squad.

"We're looking at younger options after the World Cup, so you can understand our thought process. We definitely had a chat with Dhoni and he also endorses our view of backing youngsters," Prasad said of 22-year-old Pant and 24-year-old Samson.

Prasad said Yuzvendra Chahal was brought back so as to give him more opportunities, and that Ravindra Jadeja missed out because they deemed that he offers the same skills as Krunal Pandya in the format. He didn't rule out a return, however. "At some point, both of them [Jadeja and Krunal] will play together and we will see how each of them progresses."

On the Test front, India have gone back to what is a more regular squad. That means wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav is back in the fray and Nadeem, who replaced him in the squad for the third Test against South Africa, will make way.

"The selection committee, all of us, Virat - we were all convinced with Nadeem and with his performances in domestic cricket also. So we had drafted him into the squad when Kuldeep Yadav had an injury on his shoulder. With the opportunities that we have given to Nadeem, he has really excelled. But the fact remains that we have to go back to Kuldeep, he is our premier bowler in the squad," Prasad said.

Shubman Gill, who was back-up opener for the South Africa Test series, retains his spot and will only feature in India's Test plans for now.

"He's an exceptionally talented cricketer but you can only pick 15 right? And it's only a three-match [T20I] series. Going forward he will definitely be one of our key players in all formats," Prasad said.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Test squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk)