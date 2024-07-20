Nayar, ten Doeschate set to join India's support staff as assistant coaches

Axar: When the team needs someone to stand up, they bank on me to deliver

The new coaching set-up's first assignment will be a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, which begins on July 27.

Nayar, 40, played three ODIs for India and won multiple Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai in his first-class career, which spanned over 100 matches. Even when he was an active player, Nayar mentored Dinesh Karthik and helped him stage an international comeback. More recently, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy heaped praise on Nayar after KKR won their first IPL title in ten seasons. Nayar has also worked as the head coach of Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).