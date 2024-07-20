Nayar, ten Doeschate set to join India's support staff as assistant coaches
ESPNcricinfo has learnt that Morne Morkel is the leading candidate to become India's new bowling coach
Former India allrounder Abhishek Nayar and former Netherlands allrounder Ryan ten Doeschate are set to join India's support staff as assistant coaches for the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. The pair will reunite with newly-appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir, having recently served as his assistant coaches during Kolkata Knight Riders' run to the IPL 2024 title.
ESPNcricinfo has learnt that former South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel has been approached to become India's new bowling coach. Morkel had worked with Gambhir at Lucknow Super Giants and Durban's Super Giants in the SA20, where Gambhir was the global mentor.
Former India and Karnataka seamer Vinay Kumar has also been shortlisted for the bowling coach role, but Morkel is understood to be the leading candidate.
The new coaching set-up's first assignment will be a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, which begins on July 27.
Nayar, 40, played three ODIs for India and won multiple Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai in his first-class career, which spanned over 100 matches. Even when he was an active player, Nayar mentored Dinesh Karthik and helped him stage an international comeback. More recently, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy heaped praise on Nayar after KKR won their first IPL title in ten seasons. Nayar has also worked as the head coach of Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
As for ten Doeschate, he is currently with Los Angeles Knight Riders in the USA's Major League Cricket as an assistant to head coach Phil Simmons. He also brings with him the experience of having been a batting coach at Kent.
More to follow…