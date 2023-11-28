Mathews hat-trick as Warriors defend 103, Kohler-Cadmore's 68* ensures Gladiators open with victory

Strikers were also in trouble early on in their chase, losing openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Kusal Perera by the start of the third over. Muhammad Waseem and Asif Ali briefly rebuilt with a 33-run stand, but Luke Wood struck in the fifth over and got Waseem for 26 from 13 balls. Strikers kept losing wickets regularly from there on, and were kept to 96, with Zahoor Khan finishing with 2 for 12 off his two overs.