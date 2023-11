Mathews hat-trick as Warriors defend 103, Kohler-Cadmore's 68* ensures Gladiators open with victory

The spotlight just can't stay off Angelo Mathews . He wanted to be part of Sri Lanka's World Cup but was ignored. Then his wish came true when he was called up as an injury replacement. He, unwittingly, provided one of the moments of the tournament when he became the first batter in international cricket to be timed out and now, in his next assignment, at the Abu Dhabi T10, he helped his team, the Northern Warriors, defend a total of 103 by picking up a last-over hat-trick.