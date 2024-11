Shanto to continue as Bangladesh captain for ODIs against Afghanistan

The BCB had named Najmul Hossain Shanto as the Bangladesh captain for the three ODIs against Afghanistan in Sharjah next week. The announcement follows the discussion between Shanto and BCB president Faruque Ahmed on Thursday evening after the Chattogram Test, as Shanto had informed the board of his reluctance to continue as Bangladesh's all-format captain. BCB however hasn't announced the squads for the West Indies tour later in November where Bangladesh will play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.