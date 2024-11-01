Shanto to continue as Bangladesh captain for ODIs against Afghanistan

The BCB had named Najmul Hossain Shanto
as the Bangladesh captain for the three ODIs against Afghanistan in Sharjah next week. The announcement follows the discussion between Shanto and BCB president Faruque Ahmed on Thursday evening after the Chattogram Test, as Shanto had informed the board of his reluctance
to continue as Bangladesh's all-format captain. BCB however hasn't announced the squads for the West Indies tour later in November where Bangladesh will play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.
Faruque told the media on Thursday that Mehidy Hasan Miraz
, who was named Shanto's deputy for the Afghanistan series, and Taskin Ahmed
are "front-runners" in the BCB's captaincy discussion.
All three are in the Bangladesh ODI squad. Nahid Rana, the 22-year-old tearaway quick, is only uncapped player in the side. Rana has played five Tests so far, impressing with his pace and bounce. He has taken 26 wickets at 16.46 in ten List-A matches.
The selectors have also recalled opener Zakir Hasan
and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed
. The left-handed Zakir has played just a single ODI last year to go along with 12 Tests. Nasum, meanwhile, played the last of his 15 ODIs in the World Cup in India last year.
There was no room for Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam and Hasan Mahmud
. Mahmud is out due to a shoulder injury he picked up in the ongoing National Cricket League.
The Bangladesh team, which will depart for Dubai in two groups on Saturday and Sunday, will play the three ODIs on November 6, 9 and 11 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana