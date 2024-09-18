Stats - A new low for South Africa, and Farooqi gets to 100

4 Totals lower than South Africa's 106 for which Afghanistan have bowled out a current Full Member side in ODIs. They have bowled out Zimbabwe under 100 three times in the format and Ireland for exactly 100 once. South Africa's total in this match is the lowest against Afghanistan by one of the first eight Full Member teams in ODIs. The next lowest is West Indies' 149 in Gros Islet in 2017.
7 Wickets lost by South Africa inside their first 10 overs. This was the first time they had lost as many inside the first 10. Their previous worst (where information is available) came when they lost their seventh wicket inside 13 overs against India in Johannesburg last year.
0 Lower scores at which South Africa have been seven down in an ODI. South Africa were 36 for 7 in this match. This was also the first time they had lost seven wickets before getting to 50 in ODIs. Their previous worst had come against Australia in 2002, when they lost their seventh wicket at the score of 50.
2Lower totals than today's 106 by South Africa while batting first in ODIs. Their lowest totals batting first are 83 against England at Trent Bridge in 2008 and 99 against India in Delhi in 2022.
32 Runs scored by South Africa's top six in this match - their lowest in an ODI when all of them have been dismissed. Their previous lowest was 45 against Australia in 1993-94 in Sydney.
0 Fifty-plus scores in 43 innings in international cricket by Wiaan Mulder before his fighting 52 in this match. Coming in at 29 for 5, Mulder scored nearly 50% of South Africa's total. In fact, South Africa's 106 is the second-lowest all-out total in ODIs with at least one individual fifty. The lowest is their own 101 against Pakistan in 1999-00 when Herschelle Gibbs top-scored with 59.
102 Wickets by Fazalhaq Farooqui in international cricket. He became just the third seamer from Afghanistan to take 100 wickets when he dismissed South Africa's captain Aiden Markram in this match. Dawlat Zadran and Gulbadin Naib are the other two Afghanistan seamers with 100 or more international wickets.