Afghanistan vs South Africa, 1st ODI at Sharjah, AFG vs SA, Sep 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), Sharjah, September 18, 2024, Afghanistan vs South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghanistan
L
L
W
A
W
South Africa
W
L
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 452 Runs • 90.4 Avg • 106.35 SR
AFG10 M • 388 Runs • 43.11 Avg • 81.51 SR
10 M • 293 Runs • 36.63 Avg • 89.05 SR
3 M • 228 Runs • 114 Avg • 98.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG10 M • 13 Wkts • 3.87 Econ • 39.15 SR
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.11 Econ • 32.4 SR
SA5 M • 6 Wkts • 6.51 Econ • 35.5 SR
3 M • 5 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 29.6 SR
Squad
AFG
SA
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4764
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.00 start, First Session 16.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-20.15, Second Session 20.15-23.45
|Match days
|18 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
