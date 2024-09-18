Matches (14)
WCL 2 (2)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CPL 2024 (1)

Afghanistan vs South Africa, 1st ODI at Sharjah, AFG vs SA, Sep 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Sharjah, September 18, 2024, Afghanistan vs South Africa
Prev
Next
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
AFG Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
AFG Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Azmatullah Omarzai
10 M • 452 Runs • 90.4 Avg • 106.35 SR
Rahmat Shah
10 M • 388 Runs • 43.11 Avg • 81.51 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 293 Runs • 36.63 Avg • 89.05 SR
T de Zorzi
3 M • 228 Runs • 114 Avg • 98.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Nabi
10 M • 13 Wkts • 3.87 Econ • 39.15 SR
Fazalhaq Farooqi
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.11 Econ • 32.4 SR
L Ngidi
5 M • 6 Wkts • 6.51 Econ • 35.5 SR
N Burger
3 M • 5 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 29.6 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
AFG
SA
Player
Role
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
Top order Batter
Rahmat Shah (vc)
Allrounder
Abdul Malik 
Opening Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Bilal Sami 
-
Darwish Rasooli 
Top order Batter
Fareed Ahmad 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
AM Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Ikram Alikhil 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Nangeyalia Kharote 
Allrounder
Naveed Zadran 
-
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Riaz Hassan 
Batter
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4764
Hours of play (local time)16.00 start, First Session 16.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-20.15, Second Session 20.15-23.45
Match days18 September 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Afghanistan vs South Africa News

Temba Bavuma echoes SACA's stand for women's rights in Afghanistan

SA captain said his own country, where race-based segregation ended 30 years ago, can relate to those suffering from human-rights abuses

Temba Bavuma echoes SACA's stand for women's rights in Afghanistan

Balbirnie dropped for SA T20Is as Ireland seek 'new dynamic' at top of the order

Balbirnie, however, has been named in the squad for the three-match ODI series which follows the T20Is

Balbirnie dropped for SA T20Is as Ireland seek 'new dynamic' at top of the order

SA reaffirms support for women's cricket ahead of Afghanistan series

SACA added its voice of concern for the deteriorating human rights for Afghanistan women under the Taliban rule

SA reaffirms support for women's cricket ahead of Afghanistan series

Jansen and Coetzee on road to recovery, likely to be back in action by November

South Africa are also giving Kagiso Rabada time off ahead of a busy period of Test cricket

Jansen and Coetzee on road to recovery, likely to be back in action by November

De Kock's T20I future: 'I don't know, to be dead honest,' says Walter

"I've left the door open for him to approach me... [but] that might never happen," South Africa white-ball coach says

De Kock's T20I future: 'I don't know, to be dead honest,' says Walter
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question