Jason Smith makes his ODI debut as South Africa bat against Afghanistan

South Africa have identified Afghanistan's bowling as their strongest suit and will have to negotiate the return of Rashid Khan, who has not played an ODI since the World Cup last year, as well as three other spinners. AM Ghazanfar Nangeyalia Kharote and Mohammad Nabi , who has played in all of Afghanistan's 25 ODIs at this venue, are all in the XI. On the batting front, Riaz Hassan has been tasked with opening the batting with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, with Ibrahim Zadran out with an ankle injury.