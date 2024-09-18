Jason Smith makes his ODI debut as South Africa bat against Afghanistan

Bavuma's absence made the choice at the top of the order straightforward, with Tony de Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks opening the batting and Markram in at No.3. They have an inexperienced middle order in Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and debutant Jason Smith followed by two seam-bowling allrounders. Left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin was preferred over legspinner Nqaba Peter in the opening encounter, with South Africa including four seam bowling options in their team.

None of the South African players have played an ODI in Sharjah before but they won't be too concerned with the unfamiliarity of the conditions. The Sharjah surface was relaid a year ago and although it is dry, it is not expected to be as slow as in the past.