Rahane backs Rohit to 'get a big one' on Ranji return

Rohit now returns to the domestic cricket - although likely for one round before the ODIs against England - along with many other India Test players such as Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and possibly Virat Kohli.

"What is important is he is hungry, he is determined to do well," Rahane said of Rohit on the eve of Mumbai's next fixture starting on Thursday. "I am sure once he gets in, he will get a big one.

"He batted really well yesterday [in] a couple of [net] sessions, so it's part and parcel of a player's career. I am really confident about Rohit.

"Rohit has always been relaxed. Even playing at the international level, his character is similar. His attitude is pretty much relaxed. He knows his game really well so, no one has to tell him what he needs to do.

"Once he gets in, I'm sure he will do well. He has never changed, which is a very good thing."

After the coming round in which Mumbai host Jammu & Kashmir at home, Rohit will captain India against England in a three-match ODI series starting on February 6 followed by the Champions Trophy.

"I think he's only playing this game; not sure about the next game," Rahane said of Rohit's availability. "His inputs in the next four days will be really important."

Mumbai also have Jaiswal for the upcoming round, although he was among India's better batters on the tour of Australia, with a knock of 161 in Perth at the start of the series and twin half-centuries in Melbourne. Rahane said the return of Rohit and Jaiswal would add a lot of value in the dressing room too.

"As a team, [and] individually, players are going up to them [and] asking questions, learning from them," Rahane said. "Once they are on the field, I am sure the players will watch them and they'll learn a lot of things from them."