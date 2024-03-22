Alec Stewart to step down as Surrey's director of cricket at the end of 2024

Alec Stewart has announced that he will step down from his role as Surrey's director of cricket at the end of 2024, after 11 years in the role.

Stewart, 60, has overseen one of the most successful periods in Surrey's history, including back-to-back County Championships in 2022 and 2023, and a further title in 2018, having been a stalwart of the club since signing his first professional contract in 1981.

However, he took a temporary leave of absence in January last year to help care for his wife Lynn, who has been undergoing cancer treatment, and now he has decided the time is right for turn his full attention to his family, and for the club to find a permanent replacement.

In addition to his achievements with Surrey, Stewart played a then-record 133 Tests for England between 1990 and 2003, and is understood to have turned down the chance to become England's head coach in 2019, as well as their new selector in 2022.

"Without a doubt, this has been the toughest decision of my working career, but after careful consideration I will be stepping down from my role as Director of Cricket at the end of this calendar year," Stewart said. "The main reason for informing the club at this point in time is to give them enough notice to find a suitable replacement.

"Since November 2013, I have given this job my total commitment and it has been an honour and a privilege to be a part of the greatest cricket club in the world. However, the job is not one that you can just leave at the ground, as it demands 24/7 attention. As people may know, my wife has been battling cancer since 2013 and I want to give her, and my family, more of my time over the coming years than this job allows."

Stewart's departure was announced to the players and staff on Thursday, and the search for a successor promises to be an exhaustive one, given Surrey's status within the English game. Among the club's aims this year are the strengthening of its ties with Oval Invincibles in the Hundred, and the growth of the women's side of the game, including with the potential development of a new stadium.

A hallmark of Stewart's tenure has been Surrey's strong dressing-room culture, including the development of young talent on the county pathway, nine of whom have gone on to play for England, including Ollie Pope, Sam Curran and Will Jacks.

The pursuit of a hat-trick of County Championship titles is Surrey's primary aim for 2024 however, and Stewart - who himself won three Championships and three limited-overs trophies in his own playing career with the club - said that his focus would not waver despite his impending departure.

"I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved over the last 11 years, winning trophies as well as continuing to produce our own players through the Talent Pathway and providing players for England," he said. "Supporting young talent to develop into top-quality players is one of the most rewarding and enjoyable parts of the job.

"I want to thank all the players, coaches and cricket management staff I've worked with for their incredible support and hard work. I'd also like to thank everyone who has played their part in taking the club forward both on and off the field.

"I will always be available to support the club in any way that I can and would also consider other opportunities in and around the game that work for me and the family.

"From now until my last working day, I guarantee that my commitment to the job and to the club will not diminish one bit and I am fully focussed on helping the squad to achieve more success."

Oli Slipper, Surrey's chair, added: "Alec has been an outstanding leader over the last 11 years. He took over with the team in a difficult position and has built a club in his own image that is hard-working, dedicated and humble. The values and the philosophy that he has created are the foundation of the success that the team has seen.

"Whilst he is stepping down from his role at the club, we do not want to lose his knowledge of the game and I have no doubt that his successor will always have a helpful voice to call upon if needed. I want to wish Alec the very best for the future and also place on record my thanks for what he has done for the club."

Steve Elworthy, Surrey's CEO, said "Alec has been one of the greatest servants this club has ever seen and leaves an extraordinary legacy. Alec's professionalism, work ethic and commitment to the club has driven success in his playing days and even more so as Director of Cricket. The club is where it is today because of his passion and his dedication.