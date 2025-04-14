Lynn Stewart, wife of Alec, dies after 12-year cancer battle

Lynn Stewart, wife of former England and Surrey captain, Alec Stewart , has passed away after a 12-year battle with breast cancer.

On Monday, flags were flown at half-mast above the Micky Stewart Members Pavilion at the Kia Oval, as a mark of respect on the final day of Surrey's Division One County Championship match with Hampshire. Surrey players also wore black armbands in memory of Lynn.

Both gestures were acknowledgements of a bereavement within a family that has been an intrinsic part of the club's history. Micky represented the club between 1954 and 1972, before Alec followed in his father's footsteps between 1981 and 2003.

Alec returned to Surrey in 2013 as director of cricket but made the decision to relinquish the role last year to care for Lynn. "I want to give her, and my family, more of my time over the coming years than this job allows," he said at the time.

Surrey won the 2024 County Championship, registering a third successive title in Alec's last full season - a fourth of his tenure - before the 62-year old stepped back to a part-time role as High-Performance Cricket Advisor.

In a statement released by Surrey, club chair Ollie Slipper said: "The sincere condolences of everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club are with Alec and the whole Stewart family.