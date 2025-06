All you need to know about Major League Cricket season three

Four of the six teams have new captains in MLC 2025. Nicholas Pooran , who had recently retired from international cricket at the age of 29, has been named MINY's new captain while his former West Indies team-mate Jason Holder will lead LA Knight Riders. With Holder set to miss LAKR's first two games because of international commitments, Sunil Narine will stand in as the franchise's captain. Holder will join the LAKR side ahead of their third match against Freedom.