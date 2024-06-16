Angelo Mathews on Sri Lanka's exit: 'We've let the entire nation down'

Angelo Mathews issued an apology to Sri Lanka on behalf of his team-mates on Saturday, saying they were "heartbroken" to have "let the entire nation down". Their group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup was confirmed when Bangladesh beat Netherlands in St Vincent on Thursday.

Their tournament has been characterised by logistical challenges. Along with Netherlands, they were one of two teams scheduled to play their group games at four different venues, leading their spinner Maheesh Theekshana to complain the fixture list was "so unfair". But Mathews, the most senior player in Sri Lanka's squad played down their impact.

"We've let the entire nation down and we are really sorry because we've let ourselves down. We never expected this," Mathews said. "We came across a lot of challenges but those are not something to worry about. It's unfortunate that we didn't make the second round."

Sri Lanka face Netherlands in St Lucia on Sunday night in a match that is a dead-rubber for them. Netherlands can still qualify for the Super Eight but are reliant on Nepal securing their first-ever win against a full-member team in Bangladesh, and also need to leapfrog Bangladesh on net run rate.

"We can't take any given team lightly," Mathews said ahead of Sunday's match. "We saw Nepal almost beat South Africa yesterday. It's unfortunate that our Nepal game was washed out, but it is what it is. We have just one more game in the tournament and we'll play for our pride.

"We haven't done justice to ourselves, especially the way we played in the first two games, so it's very unfortunate. We are heartbroken, and we are hurting so much within ourselves. But it's another day tomorrow and then we have to come up against the Netherlands, and the Netherlands are a very, very dangerous team. So, we hope to play well and beat them."

Sri Lanka came into the T20 World Cup after three consecutive T20I series wins since December and Mathews said it was frustrating to have unperformed. "That's something we regret because [with] the way we played Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh in Bangladesh, I thought we didn't do justice to our capabilities in this tournament.