Stuart Broad: 'Worst Australian team since 2010-11'

Stuart Broad has lit the fuse for a fiery summer, declaring Australia's team is the worst they have rolled out for an Ashes series in 15 years.

Almost six weeks out from the first Test in Perth, Broad joined the chorus of English voices talking up the tourists' chances. In the past fortnight, Zak Crawley has claimed the term Bazball "winds" Australia up, while Joe Root has suggested this is his best chance to win Down Under.

But amidst all the bravado coming out of England, Broad's comments will grab the most attention, given he spent 15 years as Australia's arch-nemesis before retiring after the 2023 Ashes.

In the last 20 years, in home series Australia have swept England 5-0 in 2006-07 and 2013-14, as well as claiming 4-0 victories in 2017-18 and 2021-22.

The 2010-11 summer is the only blemish on that home record over the past two decades, beaten 3-1 at a time when the Australian team was in a state of transition.

Broad claimed the current Australian squad appeared to be in a similar state, having played in the 2010-11 series as well as England's three series defeats in Australia since then.

"It's probably the worst Australian team since 2010 when England last won, and it's the best English team since 2010," Broad, who is now working as a pundit, said on his BBC Podcast For The Love of Cricket hosted with Jos Buttler.

"It's actually not an opinion, it's fact. So those things match up to the fact it's going to be a brilliant Ashes series."

Broad's comments came in response to David Warner claiming Australia would win 4-0, because they were playing for the Ashes while England are "playing for a moral victory".

Broad pointed to questions over the make up of Australia's batting line-up. He also pointed to perceived lack of bowling depth, with Cummins having conceded he is unlikely to play in the first Test.

Stuart Broad had a legendary Ashes career • Getty Images

"When we have ever, since 2010, been discussing who is going to bat No.1, 2, 3, 6, 8 and who is going to be the spare bowler for Australia," Broad said. "You're always go in there going: 'well,the Aussies, they're really strong. They've just got the same bowlers, the same team'.

"But in 2010, when they were trying to replace [Glenn] McGrath, [Shane] Warne, [Matthew] Hayden, [Justin] Langer, they didn't have a spinner. They changed the seamers all the time, and they had a bit of a mixed match of batters.

"So I don't think anyone could argue that it's their weakest team since 2010."

Australian players have said England's team is the best they have sent out in some time, with the high-octane pace duo of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer both fit.

Questions do remain over how England will manage that pair, who have spent long stints on the sideline with injuries.

Root also arrives as the No.1-ranked batter in the world, but he is yet to score a century or win a Test in Australia across three visits.